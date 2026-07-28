Evan Rachel Wood Says She’s ‘Sad’ She Wasn’t Asked to Return for ‘Practical Magic 2’

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Evan Rachel Wood understands why her “Practical Magic” character was recast but is still “sad” about it.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wood was asked about the upcoming sequel and the fact that her character Kylie had been recast. She originally played Kylie, one of the daughters of Sandra Bullock’s character, alongside actress Alexandra Artrip. Joey King, 26, was recast in the role of Kylie, replacing Rachel Wood, who’s 38, but the “Westworld” Emmy nominee said she ultimately understands the decision.

“I read the book, and it seems like they’re not following the book,” Wood said. “I think, in the book, it would have made sense to bring me back. I think in the way they’re approaching it, the way they’re doing it, it didn’t make sense.”

The actor admitted that for the ardent fans of the first “Practical Magic” she felt bad that her and Artip would not also be there for the reunion in the sequel. She also felt “sad” to miss out on the connections she made working on the original.

“We bonded with that cast so much as children,” Wood added. “And so to miss out on the opportunity to look at that cast and look at that house as an adult and see the history in our eyes is something that can’t be faked.”

She continued: “I’m sad that that doesn’t get to exist, especially for the fans. But I wish them all the best, and obviously wish Joey King the best. And I hope she had a great time, and I still have really fond memories of being in the original.”

Both Bullock and Nicole Kidman are back for the sequel alongside Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest. They’re joined by franchise newcomers King, Maisie Williams, Lee Pace, Xolo Maridueña and Solly McLeod.

Per the official synopsis, the sequel “returns to a world steeped in moonlit mischief and powerful ancestral magic, as the Owens sisters must confront the dark curse that threatens to unravel their family once and for all in a must-see cinematic event of fun, magic and mayhem.”

“Practical Magic 2” releases in theaters on Sept. 11.