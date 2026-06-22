Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and ‘Hazbin Hotel’ Creator Vivienne Medrano Team on Animated Musical ‘Prehistoria’

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation is teaming with “Hazbin Hotel” and “Helluva Boss” creator Vivienne Medrano on a brand-new animated musical feature called “Prehistoria.” This will mark her feature debut.

The announcement was made by Warner Bros. Pictures Animation’s Bill Damaschke as part of their terrific Annecy showcase, where they previewed a number of exciting projects in the hopper, including “The Cat in the Hat” (due out this fall), “The Lunar Chronicles,” “Bad Fairies,” “Margie Claus” and “Dynamic Duo.”

Nothing else was revealed about “Prehistoria,” except a cute little dinosaur character (who also is maybe a witch), which you can see above. It should be noted that the film is set outside of Medrano’s “Hellaverse,” which includes “Hazbin Hotel” and “Helluva Boss,” projects that, according to the press release, have “cultivated a passionate, highly engaged audience, with her content generating billions of views and establishing her as a leading cross-platform storyteller.”

“Since I began my animation journey, my biggest dream was to be part of a feature film. Now to be creating an original story that I have been holding for years with Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, a studio whose characters and stories have been a huge part of my life, is truly a dream come true,” Medrano, also known as “VivziePop,” said in a statement. “I’m so excited to share this fossil fantasy world with everyone!”

Development on the project “underscores Warner Bros. Pictures Animation’s continued commitment to collaborating with bold, creator-driven voices and tapping into emerging talent with strong direct-to-fan connections,” the company further noted.

Medrano is repped by CAA, Redefine Entertainment and RLG.