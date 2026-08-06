New ‘Primetime’ Trailer Shows Robert Pattinson’s Dark and Twisted Take on Chris Hansen

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Robert Pattinson is ready to debut his dark and twisted take on “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen.

On Thursday, A24 released a new trailer for the upcoming psychological crime thriller film, which is set to hit theaters next month.

“Big night planned,” Pattinson’s Hansen menacingly tells one predator in-question in the new footage. “Why don’t you have a seat right there. I’m Chris Hansen with ‘Dateline NBC,’ and we’re doing a story on adults who try to meet teens online.”

As the music intensifies, he adds, “You see how this looks, right?”

You see how this looks, right? Lance Oppenheim's PRIMETIME produced by and starring Robert Pattinson as famed To Catch a Predator host Chris Hansen, inspired by true events. Have a seat September 25. pic.twitter.com/FvGyl2dIBs — A24 (@A24) August 6, 2026

The trailer then cuts to a number of intense follow-up scenes, including authorities throwing one predator onto the ground. “I don’t really like your show,” one executive informs Pattinson’s Hansen and co-star Merritt Wever, who appears to play an unnamed producer. “But America loves it. So, I need to move you. ‘To Catch a Predator.’ 9 p.m. Primetime.”

Elated by the news, Pattinson’s Hansen shouts in the direction of his producer: “We’re going to be bigger than ‘Lost.’”

Despite this success, he appears slighted by “Predator’s” lack of recognition, appearing to crash out on-set, behind the scenes and to Wever’s aforementioned character. “I want something that matters,” he declares. “No more bottom feeders. I want a whale.”

While chasing this whale, Pattinson’s Hansen seemingly ups the ante by confronting a predator on their turf. “What you’re doing is more than acting,” he advises one of his actors. “You’re cleansing the world.”

“Primetime” is directed by Lance Oppenheim and written by Ajon Singh, based on the article by Luke Dittrich. Producers include Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger, William Iannaccone, Pattinson, Brighton McCloskey, Lars Knudsen and Ari Aster. In addition to Pattinson and Wever, “Primetime” stars Skyler Gisondo, Phoebe Bridgers, Matthew Maher and Bokeem Woodbine.

A24 will release “Primetime” in theaters on Sept. 25.