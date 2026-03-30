‘Project Hail Mary’ Author Apologizes to Alex Kurtzman for ‘Star Trek’ Dig: ‘I’m a Blunt Person’

There’s some drama in the stars between “Project Hail Mary” scribe Andy Weir and “Star Trek” television head Alex Kurtzman. As part of his “Project Hail Mary” press tour, the book author appeared on the “Critical Drinker” podcast. There, Weir had some choice words for the current direction of “Star Trek” under Kurtzman.

Now, Weir has taken to Facebook to offer a full apology for his commentary.

“I was trying to be funny, but in retrospect it comes off as disrespectful and mean. So I’m sorry for that,” Weir said. “I was also trying to be self-deprecating when I said ‘But they didn’t like my pitch so f–k ’em!’ but out of context it can read like I actually meant it.”

On the “Critical Drinker,” Weir spoke about the Paramount+ era of the “Star Trek” franchise with Kurtzman at its head. While Weir noted that he liked “Strange New Worlds” and “Lower Decks,” he said that “all the others can go.”

“I don’t like a lot of the new ‘Trek,’” Weir said at the time. “He, as a person, is a really nice guy. But at the same time, those shows are s–t.”

Kurtzman has worked with Paramount+ on “Star Trek” for nearly a decade, co-creating “Star Trek: Discovery” for the streamer, then called CBS All Access, alongside Bryan Fuller in 2017. Since then, he’s added series such as “Star Trek: Picard” and, most recently, “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy”—which was recently announced to be ending after only its second season.

“I’m a blunt person – always have been,” Weir said in his Facebook apology, attached to a Most Interesting Man in the World meme about putting his foot in his mouth. “And it’s been 10 years since the media cared what I had to say about anything so I kind of forgot to watch my words when I have a film in theaters. In a couple months I’ll be back in my cave writing novels and no one will care again.”

You can view the full apology below.