‘Project Hail Mary’ Directors Lord & Miller Not Interested in ‘Star Wars’ Return After ‘Solo’ Firing: ‘We’re on a Mission’ | Video

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller have no interest in going back to a galaxy far, far away.

While on the “Happy, Sad, Confused” podcast, host Josh Horowitz asked the “Project Hail Mary” directors if they wanted another go at the “Star Wars” franchise after being fired from “Solo” back in 2017. Both were pretty definitive in their answer.

“I would’t say the emotional wounds are too deep – it’s just that like we’re, at this precise moment, we’re releasing a movie in theaters that’s like, original,” Lord said. “One of the opportunities that presents itself when you’re not, you know, on the hook for making like three Han Solo sequels is that we have the opportunity to create the franchises of the future. Or just an original movie that delivers the way the movies we grew up with delivered.”

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Horowitz then jokingly asked if that was a confirmation of more movies in the “Project Hail Mary” universe. Lord laughed it off but affirmed the duo had a new focus for moviemaking going forward.

“We’re on a mission to try to always find the most original thing we can get out there,” Lord said.

Back in 2017, it was announced that Lord and Miller had been fired from directing “Solo” – a prequel series set in the Star Wars universe about a young Han Solo. Reports from the set pointed to the differences between the directors and Kathleen Kennedy, along with the film’s writer and executive producer Lawrence Kasdan. Ron Howard was brought on to bring the film across the finish line.

Aside from “Project Hail Mary,” Lord and Miller have found plenty of success following the firing. They wrote and produced the popular Spider-Man Spiderverse animated movies for Sony along with producing “The Mitchells vs. The Machines.”