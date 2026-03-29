‘Project Hail Mary’ Stays Strong at Box Office With $54.5 Million Second Weekend

Amazon MGM’s “Project Hail Mary” remains a hot ticket at movie theaters, dropping just 32% from its $80.6 million opening weekend to just $54.5 million in its second frame.

By comparison, Warner Bros.’ “Dune: Part Two” earned a $46.2 million second weekend in March 2024 for a 10-day domestic total of $157.2 million. “Project Hail Mary” stands at an estimated $164.3 million through this Sunday and remains on track to pass the $282 million domestic run of “Dune 2.”

Still, passing that mark and potentially $300 million in North America is no guarantee. Starting Wednesday, the film will cede its premium format screens to Universal/Illumination’s “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” which is tracking for a $170 million 5-day opening.

Given its status as a more mature albeit still kid-accessible sci-fi blockbuster, “Project Hail Mary” could still leg out against the nostalgia-loaded Nintendo animated film. But it will no longer be the top choice in theaters across all demographics. By Easter Sunday, we will have a better idea of what the final total will be for what has become Amazon’s biggest box office hit to date.

More to come…