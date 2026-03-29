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‘Project Hail Mary’ Stays Strong at Box Office With $54.5 Million Second Weekend

Amazon MGM’s sci-fi hit posts a stronger second weekend than “Dune: Part Two”

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Ryan Gosling stars in "Project Hail Mary." (Credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Amazon MGM’s “Project Hail Mary” remains a hot ticket at movie theaters, dropping just 32% from its $80.6 million opening weekend to just $54.5 million in its second frame.

By comparison, Warner Bros.’ “Dune: Part Two” earned a $46.2 million second weekend in March 2024 for a 10-day domestic total of $157.2 million. “Project Hail Mary” stands at an estimated $164.3 million through this Sunday and remains on track to pass the $282 million domestic run of “Dune 2.”

Still, passing that mark and potentially $300 million in North America is no guarantee. Starting Wednesday, the film will cede its premium format screens to Universal/Illumination’s “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” which is tracking for a $170 million 5-day opening.

Given its status as a more mature albeit still kid-accessible sci-fi blockbuster, “Project Hail Mary” could still leg out against the nostalgia-loaded Nintendo animated film. But it will no longer be the top choice in theaters across all demographics. By Easter Sunday, we will have a better idea of what the final total will be for what has become Amazon’s biggest box office hit to date.

More to come…

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster, Film Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2016 and covers box office and labor news. He received a National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Award for his coverage of the 2023 WGA Strike and was nominated by the LA Press Club as Best Entertainment Journalist. He can be reached at jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com.

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