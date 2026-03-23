If you’ve seen “Project Hail Mary” already, odds are, you’ve still got Harry Styles’ hit song “Sign of the Times” stuck in your head. But his hit 2017 song — which also soundtracked the record-breaking trailer debut last summer — was far from the only major needle drop in the film.

Now in theaters, “Project Hail Mary” tells the story of Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a science teacher — though he’s actually a proper scientist — who wakes up in space with no memory of how he got there, but a mission to save Earth from a dying sun. Along the way, he encounters an alien he names Rocky, who is on the same mission for his own planet.

They quickly become best friends, and what buddy comedy (yes, you’ll get emotional in this film, but it’s also very much a buddy comedy) can survive without the right playlist? And this one is well-curated. So we’ve compiled all the songs in “Project Hail Mary” for your own.

One of the emotional high points in the film comes thanks to Sandra Hüller, who does an incredible karaoke performance of “Sign of the Times.” But, you’ll find Neil Diamond, The Beatles and more greats on the soundtrack.

You can find the full list of songs below.

“Project Hail Mary” song list

“Sign of the Times” – Harry Styles

“Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down” – Kris Kristofferson

“Rainbows” – Dennis Wilson

“Pata Pata” – Miriam Makeba

“The Final Bell” – Bill Conti

“E Cosi Per Non Morire” – Ornella Vanoni

“Let’s Call The Whole Thing Off” – Ella Fitzgerald

“Gracias a la Vida (En Vivo)” – Mercedes Sosa

“Stargazer” – Neil Diamond

“Wind Of Change” – Scorpions

“Po Atarau – Now Is The Hour” – St Joseph’s Maori Girls College

“Glory, Glory” – Ike and Tina Turner

“El amanecer” – Roberto Firpo

“Two Of Us” – The Beatles

“Project Hail Mary” is now in theaters everywhere.