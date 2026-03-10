Quentin Tarantino Blasts Rosanna Arquette for Criticizing His N-Word Use: ‘A Decided Lack of Class, No Less Honor’

Quentin Tarantino clapped back at Rosanna Arquette for criticizing his use of the N-word in “Pulp Fiction” and his other films, saying she disrespected him.

The “Pulp Fiction” star said that she could not stand that Tarantino got a hall pass for using the racial slur. “It’s not art, it’s just racist and creepy,” she said in an interview with The Times Saturday.

Tarantino further pressed that Arquette’s take on his use of the slur in his films showed a “decided lack of class” on her part.

The actress added in her interview that she did not look back on her experience making the film positively. Arquette played Jody in the 1994 Tarantino film. She claimed that she was the only person who did not make money on the back end of the film, a decision she blames Harvey Weinstein for.

Arquette was among several actresses, who turned down the mega-producer’s sexual advances and were punished professionally because of it. She spoke out alongside Mira Sorvino and Annabella Sciorra against Weinstein in Ronan Farrow’s New Yorker exposé.

Read Tarantino’s full response to Arquette’s “Pulp Fiction” comments here:

“Dear Rosanna,

I hope the publicity you’re getting from 132 different media outlets writing your name and printing your picture was worth disrespecting me and I film I remember quite clearly you were thrilled to be a part of?

Do you feel this way now?

Very possibly.

But after I gave you a job, and you took the money, to trash it for what I suspect is very cynical reasons, shows a decided lack of class, no less honor.

There is supposed to be an esprit de corps between artistic colleagues.

But it would appear the objective was accomplished.

Congratulations

Q”