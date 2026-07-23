Indian Blockbuster ‘Ramayana’ to Get International Release From Sony

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Sony Pictures has signed on as the international distributor of “Ramayana,” the two-part Indiana blockbuster epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Maholtra’s Prime Focus Studios.

Sony will handle release of the film in all countries outside of India, where the film will be released by Dharma Productions.



Written more than 2,500 years ago by the poet Valmiki, the Ramayana is one of the foundational Hindu texts. It tells the story of the prince Rama, the avatar of the Hindu god Vishnu, who fights to rescue his wife Sita from the demon king Ravana. Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will star in Tiwari’s film as Rama and Sita, with Oscar winners Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman composing the score and visual effects done by Oscar-winning studio DNEG.

“Ramayana” is notable for being the first Indian production to receive the “Filmed for Imax” label, as the premium format company seeks to expand its footprint into Indian cinema.

“For generations, the ‘Ramayana’ has inspired people through its timeless humanity and enduring values. Our ambition has always been to honor that legacy while creating a cinematic experience worthy of audiences everywhere. Through DNEG, we have spent decades helping filmmakers realize some of the world’s most ambitious cinematic visions. With Prime Focus Studios, we are now bringing that same commitment to storytelling to one of the world’s greatest epics. Collaborating with Sony Pictures gives ‘Ramayana’ an extraordinary opportunity to connect with international audiences and introduce this timeless story to moviegoers around the world,” Malhotra said.

A new trailer for “Ramayana” will be released on Thursday as part of a panel promoting the film at San Diego Comic-Con. The film is set for release in November to time with the Diwali holiday period in India.