Sony Pictures/DNEG’s “Ramayana” has set a new record for Indian productions at the U.S. box office, reaching $28 million in its third weekend while cracking the top 5 highest grossing Indian films of all time worldwide.
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by DNEG founder Namit Maholtra, “Ramayana: Rise of a Legend,” as it is titled in the United States, is the first film in a two-part saga that stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the avatar of the god Vishnu, in an adaptation of the epic poem that is one of the foundational tales in Hinduism.
In interviews, Maholtra has estimated that the “Ramayana” films will have a combined production and marketing budget of $420 million, making it the most expensive project in the history of Indian cinema. With huge production value and a pan-Indian premise, Sony and DNEG are banking that interest not just from Indian moviegoers but from diaspora communities around the world will make “Ramayana” one of the highest grossing productions ever to come from the country.
So far, that is paying off. With $28 million and counting, “Ramayana” has passed the U.S./Canada record for Indian imports set earlier this year by the action thriller “Dhurandhar: The Revenge.” In addition, while the film has ceded most of the Imax screens it had on opening weekend to “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” sources at some major theater chains tell TheWrap that they will keep “Ramayana” on Imax screens at multiplexes that serve Indian-American communities through Thanksgiving weekend to meet the ongoing demand.
Meanwhile, “Ramayana” has racked up ₹1,129 crore, or $122.8 million USD, in India to bring its global total to $183 million with a release in South America still to come next weekend. That puts it currently fifth on the all-time Indian charts, passing films like the first “Dhurandhar” and the Oscar-winning 2022 action film “RRR.”
Part 2 of “Ramayana” is set for release in October 2028.