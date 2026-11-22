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Sony Pictures/DNEG’s “Ramayana” has set a new record for Indian productions at the U.S. box office, reaching $28 million in its third weekend while cracking the top 5 highest grossing Indian films of all time worldwide.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by DNEG founder Namit Maholtra, “Ramayana: Rise of a Legend,” as it is titled in the United States, is the first film in a two-part saga that stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the avatar of the god Vishnu, in an adaptation of the epic poem that is one of the foundational tales in Hinduism.