‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” is now in theaters, and with it, a new game begins. And that means there are new players to meet.
Picking up immediately after the events of the first film, Grace (Samara Weaving) is thrown into another deadly game of hide and seek. This time, she’s playing against not one Satan-worshipping family, but four. But, at least she has her sister on her team? And whoever wins this round literally wins control of the world.
But, like we said, it’s a bigger group to keep track of, and that can be hard. So, we’ve created a handy guide for you.
Here are all the players you need to be familiar with.
Grace MacCaullay (Samara Weaving)
Samara Weaving returns as Grace MacCaullay, reprising her role from the first film. You might also recognize her from “The Babysitter,” “Eenie Meanie,” “Babylon,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “Mayhem” and more.
Faith MacCaullay (Kathryn Newton)
Kathryn Newton plays Faith, Grace’s little sister, who definitely holds a grudge about their childhood. You’ll know Newton from movies like “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” “Abigail,” “Lisa Frankenstein,” “Detective Pikachu,” “Big Little Lies,” “Freaky” and more.
Ursula Danforth (Sarah Michelle Gellar)
Ursula Danforth is a member of the current controlling family, and she’ll do what she has to do to keep that control. She’s played by “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” vet Sarah Michelle Gellar, and yes, her fighting skills come into very good use here.
The Lawyer (Elijah Wood)
Any good game has rules, and someone needs to enforce those rules. Enter Elijah Wood, who plays the unnamed lawyer for Mr. Le Bail. Fans will, of course, recognize him most immediately from the “Lord of the Rings” franchise.
Titus Danforth (Shawn Hatosy)
Titus is Ursula’s twin, and even more insane than she is. He’s played by Shawn Hatosy, who you’ll likely have seen most recently on “The Pitt.” He is, of course, best known for his roles on “Animal Kingdom” and “Southland.”
Chester Danforth (David Cronenberg)
True horror fans will immediately recognize Chester Danforth, even with his short time on screen. He’s played by horror legend David Cronenberg, an actor and director. He most recently appeared on screen in as Kovich in “Star Trek: Discovery.”
Kip Danforth (Dan Beirne)
Kip Danforth is the younger brother to Titus and Ursula and really has no interest in playing, just being rich. He’s played by Dan Beirne, who you’ll likely recognize from “Ginny & Georgia,” “Fargo” and more.
Wan Chen Xing (Olivia Cheng)
Wan Chen Xing is just about the only person not trying to kill Grace (at least at first), as she found a legal loophole in the game. She’s played by Olivia Cheng, who previously starred in “Warrior,” “See” and more.
Wan Cheng Fu (Antony Hall)
Wan Cheng Fu is kind of a doof, but his mother tries to get Grace to marry him anyway, painting him as the lesser of all evils at hand. He’s played by Antony Hall, who has appeared in “Law & Order: Toronto,” “Sex/Life” and more.
Madhu Rajan (Varun Saranga)
Madhu is a whole lot of talk, but when it comes down to it, nothing more than a coward. He’s played by Varun Saranga, who previously starred in “Wynona Earp,” and appeared in episodes of “Schitt’s Creek,” among other projects.
Viraj Rajan (Nadeem Umar-Khitab)
Viraj Rajan is the true hunter of his family, favoring a traditionally terrifying mask. He’s played by Nadeem Umar-Khitab, who has appeared in episodes of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Brilliant Minds” and more.
Martina Rajan (Masa Lizdek)
Martina is Madhu’s wife, and she takes her revenge on his cowardly ways expeditiously. She’s played by Masa Lizdek, who you may have spotted in episodes of “Doc,” “The Big Cigar,” and more.
Ignacio El Caído (Nestor Carbonell)
Ignacio favors a sniper rifle, and he’s dangerous. He’s played by Nestor Carbonell, who you might recognize as the mayor from Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” universe. He also starred in “Bates Motel” and “Lost,” among other major projects.
Francesca El Caído (Maia Jae)
Francesca is the ex-girlfriend of Alex, Grace’s now dearly departed husband from the first film, and she is bitter about their breakup. She’s played by Maia Jae, who you might recognize from “Gen V,” “Rabbit Hole” and more.
Felipe El Caído (Juan Pablo Romero)
Felipe is the youngest member of the El Caído family, but don’t count him (or really, any child in these families) out of the hunt. He’s played by Juan Pablo Romero, who previously starred in “Dino Dex.”