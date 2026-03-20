‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

“Ready or Not 2: Here I Come” is now in theaters, and with it, a new game begins. And that means there are new players to meet.

Picking up immediately after the events of the first film, Grace (Samara Weaving) is thrown into another deadly game of hide and seek. This time, she’s playing against not one Satan-worshipping family, but four. But, at least she has her sister on her team? And whoever wins this round literally wins control of the world.

But, like we said, it’s a bigger group to keep track of, and that can be hard. So, we’ve created a handy guide for you.

Here are all the players you need to be familiar with.