‘Rental Family’: Watch Brendan Fraser in Pivotal Deleted Scene | Exclusive

“Rental Family” is coming home, so you can watch it with your family.

If you missed the charming, heartfelt drama when it was released last fall, it follows an American expat (Brendan Fraser), who is struggling as an actor in Tokyo. Eventually, he applies to the titular company that rents him out for various domestic situations (like being a groom at the wedding of a young girl who can’t come out to her family, filling in for an absentee father to help get a kid into a private school, etc.). Of course, he finds himself growing closer to some of his clients and questioning the morality of such an enterprise.

It is very sweet and Fraser does great work as the beleaguered American (he earned some early Oscar buzz for his performance), and we are thrilled to debut an exclusive clip from the digital release of the movie, which hits your digital retailer of choice on Tuesday.

In the clip Phillip (Fraser) apologizes to his co-worker Aiko (Mari Yamamoto) for arriving late to his first assignment with the rental agency. In this instance, his role is to portray a groom in a staged wedding ceremony arranged by a Japanese bride.

The movie also stars Takehiro Hira and Akira Emoto and was co-written and directed by Hikari, who also directed episodes of “Tokyo Vice” and “Beef.” And it features a score composed by Sigur Rós’ Jónsi and his frequent collaborator Alex Somers.

“Rental Family” is available digitally on Tuesday and on Blu-ray on Feb. 17.