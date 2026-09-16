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‘Resident Evil’ First Reactions Call Zach Cregger’s Film a Video Game Adaptation Triumph

“Zach Cregger delivers a delightfully demented smorgasbord of creepy creatures, non-stop suspense and gory action,” one critic writes

Austin Abrams in "Resident Evil"
Austin Abrams in "Resident Evil" (Sony Pictures)
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Initial reactions to “Resident Evil” are in after the Zach Cregger-directed addition to the horror franchise had its premiere Tuesday evening, and some are praising the film as “one of the best video game adaptation of all time.”

The highly anticipated new “Resident Evil” movie stars Austin Abrams as Bryan, a medical courier who finds himself trapped in a deadly viral outbreak. The Sony Pictures-distributed movie reunites Cregger with Abrams, who had a supporting role in the 2025 critically-acclaimed horror-mystery “Weapons.” And, from what’s being said on social media, their second collaboration is just as successful.

“Zach Cregger’s ‘RESIDENT EVIL’ is not only the best and most gigantic ‘Resident Evil’ movie yet, it’s also Cregger’s best film, the best horror film of the year and Columbia Pictures’ best film since ‘ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD,’” Global Box Office wrote on X Tuesday.

The “Epic Film Guys” podcast expressed a similar sentiment Tuesday, writing on X, “‘Resident Evil’ is a wild ride that never lets off the gas. Zach Cregger delivers a delightfully demented smorgasbord of creepy creatures, non-stop suspense and gory action set pieces that make your heart pound out of your chest. A movie that lives up to the ‘Resident Evil’ name.”

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Kellvin Chavez, editor-in-chief of SplashReport.com, applauded the new “Resident Evil” as “easily the best” in the franchise, as well as Abrams’ “terrific” performance.

“HOLY S–T!!! #ResidentEvil has its foot on the gas from the opening scene and NEVER hits the brakes,” he wrote. “Zach Cregger delivers relentless suspense, gloriously gory action, and some seriously twisted, Thing-esque creature designs.”

He added: “Pure SURVIVAL HORROR and easily the best ‘Resident Evil’ movie yet. Austin Abrams is terrific. I’ll do a full review tomorrow.

Read on for a full roundup of reactions to “Resident Evil.”

“Resident Evil,” which also stars Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, Paul Walter Hauser and Johnno Wilson,” hits theaters Friday.

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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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