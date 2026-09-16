‘Resident Evil’ First Reactions Call Zach Cregger’s Film a Video Game Adaptation Triumph

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Initial reactions to “Resident Evil” are in after the Zach Cregger-directed addition to the horror franchise had its premiere Tuesday evening, and some are praising the film as “one of the best video game adaptation of all time.”

The highly anticipated new “Resident Evil” movie stars Austin Abrams as Bryan, a medical courier who finds himself trapped in a deadly viral outbreak. The Sony Pictures-distributed movie reunites Cregger with Abrams, who had a supporting role in the 2025 critically-acclaimed horror-mystery “Weapons.” And, from what’s being said on social media, their second collaboration is just as successful.

“Zach Cregger’s ‘RESIDENT EVIL’ is not only the best and most gigantic ‘Resident Evil’ movie yet, it’s also Cregger’s best film, the best horror film of the year and Columbia Pictures’ best film since ‘ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD,’” Global Box Office wrote on X Tuesday.

The “Epic Film Guys” podcast expressed a similar sentiment Tuesday, writing on X, “‘Resident Evil’ is a wild ride that never lets off the gas. Zach Cregger delivers a delightfully demented smorgasbord of creepy creatures, non-stop suspense and gory action set pieces that make your heart pound out of your chest. A movie that lives up to the ‘Resident Evil’ name.”

Kellvin Chavez, editor-in-chief of SplashReport.com, applauded the new “Resident Evil” as “easily the best” in the franchise, as well as Abrams’ “terrific” performance.

“HOLY S–T!!! #ResidentEvil has its foot on the gas from the opening scene and NEVER hits the brakes,” he wrote. “Zach Cregger delivers relentless suspense, gloriously gory action, and some seriously twisted, Thing-esque creature designs.”

He added: “Pure SURVIVAL HORROR and easily the best ‘Resident Evil’ movie yet. Austin Abrams is terrific. I’ll do a full review tomorrow.

Read on for a full roundup of reactions to “Resident Evil.”

Zach Creggers #ResidentEvil is without a doubt one of the best video game adaption of all time, as this film is a roller coaster full of horrors and laughs.



Austin Abram does an amazing job portraying this character full of humor but grounded to the new world surrounding him.… pic.twitter.com/AtaS54e56A — The3dReviewer (@Pharrel97546671) September 16, 2026

RESIDENT EVIL: one of those films you have to see on the biggest screen with a big crowd! A true horror blockbuster.



Zach Cregger goes bigger, scarier, and at his most fun. This is how you make horror into a cinematic spectacle



More coming to @flickeringmyth #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/HFCtTlggsI — EJ Moreno (@EJKhryst) September 16, 2026

HOLY SHIT!!! #ResidentEvil has its foot on the gas from the opening scene and NEVER hits the brakes. Zach Cregger delivers relentless suspense, gloriously gory action, and some seriously twisted, Thing-esque creature designs.



Pure SURVIVAL HORROR and easily the best Resident… pic.twitter.com/LR6f828fMf — Kellvin_Chavez (@Kellvin_Chavez) September 16, 2026

#ResidentEvil is a wild ride that never lets off the gas. Zach Cregger delivers a delightfully demented smorgasbord of creepy creatures, non-stop suspense and gory action set pieces that make your heart pound out of your chest. A movie that lives up to the Resident Evil name. pic.twitter.com/pSkOR5JMKF — Epic Film Guys ® (@EpicFilmGuys) September 16, 2026

Zach Cregger’s RESIDENT EVIL is not only the best and most gigantic ‘Resident Evil’ movie yet, it’s also Cregger’s best film, the best horror film of the year and Columbia Pictures' best film since ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD.



Our ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ review tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/SxHjWUTjhc — Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOffice) September 15, 2026

Zach Cregger’s #ResidentEvil was such a fun watch! The first half was damn near perfect and the second half dragged a tad but overall it was great. LOTS of video game nods, humor and holy cow some of the best scares I’ve ever seen.



4/5 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/kuHyEz7hj5 — Mollie Damon (@MollieDamon) September 16, 2026

Think it's safe to say that Zach Cregger's #ResidentEvil is best video game ever made! Consistently exhilarating, hilarious (sometimes to a fault), and tense all at once, this is a tight 90-minute thrill ride that never lets up. As a huge fan, I couldn't be happier with this. pic.twitter.com/wLBMZHiF4u — Jeremy Crabb (@That_Short_Nerd) September 16, 2026

#ResidentEvil is non-stop chaos! Impeccable visuals with a pulse racing score and tons of gore. As a big fan of the games, I was not disappointed. Austin Abrams is utterly hilarious in this. Loved watching him have the absolute worst day ever. pic.twitter.com/qmv5U5sjvP — Michelle (@MichelleNReed) September 16, 2026

#ResidentEvil is absolute CHAOS! High energy, intense horror with witty humor, brutal gore, nonstop action, and plenty of creepy monsters. Cregger brings the game vibes to life with incredible cinematography, plenty of easter eggs & outstanding sound design that hits you with… pic.twitter.com/ggPdoEq4Nu — Andre Saint-Albin (@AndreSaintAlbin) September 16, 2026

Zach Cregger fucking nailed RESIDENT EVIL. Scary, gross as hell and very, very funny. Austin Abrams is the best. Disgusting creature designs, great set pieces and really fun. Completely nailed the tone of the games while making something modern and fresh #ResidentEvil pic.twitter.com/2hsMXfLQOX — Follow Me On Bluesky @DaveScheidt This Place Sucks (@DaveScheidt) September 16, 2026

I went to the screening to see Resident Evil.



9/10.



Go see it 🫪🔥🫪



Comedy was about 100/100. pic.twitter.com/QwWwUtbjJL — Latrell Phillips (@TrizzeTrell) September 16, 2026

“Resident Evil,” which also stars Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, Paul Walter Hauser and Johnno Wilson,” hits theaters Friday.