Zach Cregger’s ‘Resident Evil’ Trailer Brings the Video Game Series to Vicious New Life

“Resident Evil” is back.

And this time Zach Cregger, one of horror’s most original voices, is taking a stab at the material. While the movie doesn’t invade theaters until Sept. 18, you can watch the brand-new trailer below.

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“Resident Evil,” based on the best-selling video game series, follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), “a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.” Zach Cherry, Kali Reis and Paul Walter Hauser also star.

Cregger directed “Resident Evil,” wrote the script with Shay Hatten and produced the film alongside Robert Kulzer, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Carter Swan and Asad Qizilbash. Oliver Berben, Victor Hadida, Richard Wright and Robert Bernacchi are executive producers.

Of course, the “Resident Evil” series has a long and storied history of big-screen adaptations. The video game series was partially inspired by a Sweet Home film from 1989 that was developed into a concurrent video game by Capcom, which would later go on to publish the “Resident Evil” game series. The first “Resident Evil” movie, directed by British filmmaker Paul W. S. Anderson, arrived in 2002 and was followed by sequels in 2004, 2007, 2010, 2012 and 2017, with Anderson returning to write every installment and directing an additional three movies.

In 2021, an underrated prequel film “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” was released.

There was also a four-part anime series, called “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness,” that premiered on Netflix in 2021 and a live-action series, simply called “Resident Evil,” that ran for a single season on Netflix in 2022 before being canceled.

“Resident Evil Requiem,” the latest in the mainline “Resident Evil” video game series, was released earlier this year to critical acclaim and robust sales, proving that there is still very much fresh blood in this zombie franchise.

Cregger, of course, is coming off his Academy Award-winning horror epic “Weapons,” which was released last summer by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema and made over $270 million on a budget of just $38 million. Amy Madigan won an Oscar for her portrayal of Aunt Gladys and is set to return in a spinoff film, currently scheduled for release on Sept. 8, 2028. Cregger won’t return to direct the Gladys movie, as he has an original sci-fi film called “The Flood” set for release on Aug. 11, 2028, from Warner Bros. and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Entertainment.

“Resident Evil” arrives on Sept. 18, 2026 from Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures.