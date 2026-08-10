Rosario Dawson Opens Up About Getting Cut From ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’

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Rosario Dawson found the silver lining of getting cut from “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” at a recent North Carolina fan convention.

Speaking from the GalaxyCon Raleigh 2026 stage last month, the “Daredevil” actress shared that even though her dream to work with Spider-Man didn’t come to pass, she’s heartened that her character Claire Temple (aka Night Nurse) is in the same universe with potential future opportunities to make it happen.

“I’m gonna have to say I could have said Spider-Man. I even shot a scene in the new ‘Spider-Man’ movie, but I got cut out,” Dawson said when asked what hero she wants to work with most. The kicker earned disappointed groans from the convention audience. Speaking alongside Vincent D’Onofrio, Dawson added that her uncle Gustavo “Gus” Vazquez was a comic book artist and that Spider-Man had always played a formative role in their shared love of the medium.

“I told my mom, and she was like, ‘That sucks. Now I can’t post the pictures,’ and I was like, ‘Right, mom, me being cut out of the movie that has like the largest viewership of a trailer ever, the issue is you can’t post your BTS photos,’” Dawson humorously recalled.

“When I tell you my post was already ready with my BTS, with like my grandson wearing all his Spider-Man stuff because he loves Spider-Man — then I got the email done,” she explained. “So yeah. I’m a reject of Spider-Man, and I’m a reject of ‘The Devil’s Rejects.’ Those are my two ones.”

“I would love — I still, because everybody’s in it, it still means that my character is somewhere in that same universe, and I really love that. So I hope I get to be Claire again.”

Dawson concluded that that’s an added benefit of her most beloved genre characters like Claire Temple and Ahsoka — “they meet a lot of different people,” which allows them to pop up across projects unexpectedly.

TheWrap previously reported of the deleted scene that Dawson’s Claire was filmed helping Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the hospital after his brutal dust-up with Scorpion (Michael Mando) in “Brand New Day.” Unfortunately, it was cut to improve the flow of the movie, screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers said.

“Rosario Dawson is great. I wasn’t there for those discussions. But it was great. If anything, you have a movie that is two-and-a-half hours long, and it’s almost an embarrassment of riches with so many great characters and so many great scenes,” said McKenna.

“The scene they did was a good scene I think the only reason it’s not in the final cut was just it was probably cut for time because it was very good,” added Sommers.

The scene would have been right before Peter goes to see Bruce at the college and McKenna said “it’s kind of a double beat.”

But who knows, maybe Dawson will get her chance again in a future Spider-Man project.