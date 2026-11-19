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After several years playing Claire Temple in Netflix’s Marvel shows, Rosario Dawson is making her MCU debut as the Night Nurse in the upcoming re-release of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” on Dec. 4.

Dawson built up hype for the re-release with a new sneak peek of her cameo, which comes in the final scenes of “Brand New Day” as Peter Parker rests in the hospital after his final battle against Jean Grey and The Hand. In the Netflix Marvel series, Claire Temple built up her glamourless, superpower-free alter ego as the Night Nurse for her reputation for taking care of injured superheroes like Daredevil and Jessica Jones.