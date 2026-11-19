After several years playing Claire Temple in Netflix’s Marvel shows, Rosario Dawson is making her MCU debut as the Night Nurse in the upcoming re-release of “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” on Dec. 4.
Dawson built up hype for the re-release with a new sneak peek of her cameo, which comes in the final scenes of “Brand New Day” as Peter Parker rests in the hospital after his final battle against Jean Grey and The Hand. In the Netflix Marvel series, Claire Temple built up her glamourless, superpower-free alter ego as the Night Nurse for her reputation for taking care of injured superheroes like Daredevil and Jessica Jones.
And now, after Charlie Cox made the jump from Netflix to the MCU in “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and the subsequent Disney+ series “Daredevil: Born Again,” Dawson is doing the same in a cameo that was cut for time in the original theatrical cut of “Brand New Day” this past summer, but which is one of several additions in the re-release.
The other additions, however, are being kept under wraps, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see additional scenes that connect Spider-Man to next month’s “Avengers: Doomsday.” With Doctor Doom kidnapping Marvel heroes like the Hulk and Scarlet Witch in recent credit scenes for “Avengers: Endgame Encore” and “VisionQuest,” Marvel is using one of its oldest tricks to build up the already overwhelming hype for the Dec. 18 blockbuster and get fans back in the theater for other titles.