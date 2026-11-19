Christopher Nolan has rejected the idea for a director’s cut of “The Odyssey,” revealing “there’s a lot of deleted scenes scrumpled up in the wastebasket that no one will ever see.”
“I don’t really believe in director’s cuts,” Nolan told The Independent in a new interview. “I want to stand by the film that goes out. As a writer-director, I try to do a lot of that weeding out. There aren’t many scenes that were shot. On a film like this, to spend a day shooting something on top of a mountain or in the rain or on a boat or whatever that isn’t gonna be in the film, I would really rather not do that. And so I wanna stand behind the cuts of the films that are put out there.”
Nolan also said that it’s his job “to fight for the cut of the movie right ‘till it goes into theaters,” adding: “That’s what I’ve always done.”
After becoming the highest-grossing film in Universal Pictures history, “The Odyssey” will return to 1,000 theaters in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time starting Dec. 11.
The re-release, which comes the weekend before the much anticipated opening of “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Dune: Part Three,” will include screening in Imax and Imax 70mm, where the film has made a record $550 million of its $1.8 billion global gross.
As the first film shot entirely with Imax cameras, “The Odyssey” now stands as director Nolan’s highest-grossing film ever, even after inflation adjustment, topping the unadjusted $1.08 billion total of “The Dark Knight Rises.”