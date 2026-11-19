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Christopher Nolan has rejected the idea for a director’s cut of “The Odyssey,” revealing “there’s a lot of deleted scenes scrumpled up in the wastebasket that no one will ever see.”

“I don’t really believe in director’s cuts,” Nolan told The Independent in a new interview. “I want to stand by the film that goes out. As a writer-director, I try to do a lot of that weeding out. There aren’t many scenes that were shot. On a film like this, to spend a day shooting something on top of a mountain or in the rain or on a boat or whatever that isn’t gonna be in the film, I would really rather not do that. And so I wanna stand behind the cuts of the films that are put out there.”