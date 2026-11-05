‘The Odyssey’ Will Return to Theaters, Including Imax 70mm, in December

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After becoming the highest grossing film in Universal Pictures history, “The Odyssey” will return to 1,000 theaters in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time starting Dec. 11.

The re-release, which comes the weekend before the much anticipated opening of “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Dune: Part Three,” will include screening in Imax and Imax 70mm, where the film has made a record $550 million of its $1.8 billion global gross.