‘The Odyssey’ Will Return to Theaters, Including Imax 70mm, in December

After becoming the highest grossing film in Universal Pictures history, “The Odyssey” will return to 1,000 theaters in the U.S. and Canada for a limited time starting Dec. 11.
The re-release, which comes the weekend before the much anticipated opening of “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Dune: Part Three,” will include screening in Imax and Imax 70mm, where the film has made a record $550 million of its $1.8 billion global gross.
As the first film shot entirely with Imax cameras, “The Odyssey” now stands as director Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing film ever, even after inflation adjustment, topping the unadjusted $1.08 billion total of “The Dark Knight Rises.”
Other records now held by “The Odyssey” include the highest-grossing R-rated film in history, passing the Marvel Studios film “Deadpool & Wolverine.”
Combined with films like “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” and “Michael,” Universal became the first studio to cross $5 billion in global grosses this year, with $3 billion coming from outside the U.S.
“The Odyssey” is also expected to be one of the top contenders at next year’s Academy Awards, competing in Best Director and Best Picture among likely a dozen other categories. Stars like Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, John Leguizamo and Robert Pattinson are also expected to compete in the acting categories, while DP Hoyte van Hoytema will almost certainly earn his third Best Cinematography nomination for his work with Imax’s cameras.