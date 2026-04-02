Ryan Gosling Exits Untitled Daniels Project at Universal

Ryan Gosling is no longer in talks to star in Universal Pictures’ untitled event film directed by the Daniels, the Academy Award-winning filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

The update comes a week after it was reported that the “Project Hail Mary” star was expected to lead the film. Gosling exited the project due to a scheduling conflict.

Plot details remain under wraps. Production is expected to begin in Los Angeles this summer.

Kwan, Scheinert and Jonathan Wang will produce through their Playgrounds banner under their overall deal with Universal. Kwan and Wang recently produced “The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist” for Universal specialty studio Focus Features, which is set for release in theaters March 27, 2026.

Executive Vice President of Production Development Sara Scott and Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for the studio.

The California Film Commission has approved 51 film productions for tax incentives through the state’s film and tax credit program, the most ever approved in a single application window. Of the 51 projects, 46 are independent, but there are also some high-profile studio projects, most notably Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s follow-up to their Oscar-winning hit “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The film will receive $20.8 million in tax credits from $106 million in qualified spending.

“We are L.A. filmmakers, with very dear L.A. friends, who happen to be some of the greatest creative talents we’ve worked with,” The Daniels and Wang previously said in a joint statement. “On ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ we received the California tax credit, and had we not, it would have been utterly impossible to make that film. We were also deeply moved by the CFC’s commitment to supporting local filmmakers and the broader community. We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to film our next project in Los Angeles, creating jobs and opportunities for countless Californians.”

Deadline first reported the news.