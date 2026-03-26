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Ryan Gosling to Star in Next Film From ‘Everything Everywhere’ Directing Duo Daniels

Plot details for the Universal Pictures movie are under wraps

Ryan Gosling
Ryan Gosling (Getty Images)

Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling is set to star in Universal Pictures’ untitled event film directed by Daniels, the Academy Award-winning filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), the studio announced Thursday.

Plot details remain under wraps. Production is expected to begin in Los Angeles this summer. 

Kwan, Scheinert and Jonathan Wang will produce through their Playgrounds overall deal with Universal. Playgrounds’ Kwan and Wang recently produced “The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist” from Universal’s specialty studio Focus Features, set for release in theaters on March 27, 2026.

Executive Vice President of Production Development Sara Scott and Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for the Studio.

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come…

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

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