Ryan Gosling to Star in Next Film From ‘Everything Everywhere’ Directing Duo Daniels

Academy Award nominee Ryan Gosling is set to star in Universal Pictures’ untitled event film directed by Daniels, the Academy Award-winning filmmaking duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), the studio announced Thursday.

Plot details remain under wraps. Production is expected to begin in Los Angeles this summer.

Kwan, Scheinert and Jonathan Wang will produce through their Playgrounds overall deal with Universal. Playgrounds’ Kwan and Wang recently produced “The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist” from Universal’s specialty studio Focus Features, set for release in theaters on March 27, 2026.

Executive Vice President of Production Development Sara Scott and Director of Production Development Jacqueline Garell will oversee the project for the Studio.

Deadline first reported the news.

More to come…