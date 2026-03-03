Ryan Gosling was completely blown away during an interview for his upcoming film “Project Hail Mary” after the reporter informed him that he’s having their chat while stranded in the middle of a desert.

“Are you in a volcano?” Gosling questioned reporter Jake Hamilton, who has grown popular online for his “Jake’s Takes” interviews.

“So, I’m actually in the middle of my own ‘Project Hail Mary’ because I was rushing back from a tour of the Grand Canyon to do this interview and we broke down on the side of the road,” Hamilton shared in the clip, which was posted on Sunday.

Watch the clip below.

In the video, Hamilton is seen wearing a black t-shirt with black shades while seemingly sitting on top of rocks during his chat with Gosling. Gosling, slowly revealing a smile, couldn’t help but let out some laughter.

“Like four cars on a trailer just went behind you. Just get one of those,” Gosling suggested.

“Obviously, I would do anything not to miss an interview with you, so I appreciate you still taking the time,” Hamilton said. However, Gosling continued to lightheartedly crack jokes.

“And you look like Tom Cruise in ‘Mission: Impossible,’” Gosling said as Hamilton starts to act out the scene. “Like, the one where he’s the one climbing … yes!”

Gosling carried on: “I don’t want you to be stranded, but the production value on this … Do you technically need to have a permit to shoot there? You’re doing a Western.”

Hamilton, who noted that he did actually get to see the Grand Canyon, continued to thank Gosling for his time while showing the actor the bus he was on that broke down. After some comical banter, Hamilton jumped back into interview mode, and asked Gosling if his acting differed across the previous space-based projects he’s worked on, like “First Man.”

But Gosling just couldn’t help but be concerned for Hamilton’s wellbeing.

“Do you have help on the way?” Gosling responded, to which Hamilton replied, “It’s going to be about an hour.”

“First things first: Do you have water?” Gosling inquired.

“We do have water,” Hamilton said.

“Are you staying hydrated?” Gosling questioned.

No matter how hard Hamilton tried to get back on track with the interview, Gosling was just appalled by the entire situation. At one point, Hamilton shared that his girlfriend Iris was helping him with the interview.

“You’re the MVP, Iris,” Gosling tells her. “It’s great work.”

By the end of it, Hamilton gets Gosling to focus on his line of questioning about the film, but the actor ultimately finds his way back to Hamilton’s inconvenience.

“I’ll be brave for you. I mean, I am worried about your hydration. Do you have a power bar?” Gosling asked as the interview closed out. “I definitely want to hear that you got out of this.”

Hamilton said he’ll let Amazon MGM Studios, which is distributing the film, know once he finds his way back to safety.