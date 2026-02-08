There is no tomorrow for this Rocky, either – but instead of Apollo Creed, he’s got to work closely with Ryan Gosling.

Amazon MGM’s new Super Bowl trailer for “Project Hail Mary” fully introduces Rocky, the lithic, spider-like alien creature encountered in deep space by Ryland Grace, the science teacher sent to a distant star that may hold the key to saving a multitude of solar systems – in particular, ours.

The film’s first trailer, released last June, only showed fleeting glimpses of Grace’s accidental companion and barely hinted at his purpose. It would go on to become the biggest trailer release ever for an original film, with 400 million views in its first week. (The second trailer only offered a glimpse of Rocky tapping on his glassed-in enclosure.)

This version gives Rocky a lot more: His name, his voice, his nature an his purpose. Rocky’s planet is about to suffer the same fate, and he and Grace quickly establish that since they’re on the same mission, they need to work together. And though the little guy’s appearance is initially frightening, his personality wins in the end.

“Project Hail Mary” is adapted from Andy Weir’s best-selling 2021 novel and features a script written by Drew Goddard, and is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. It hits theaters in March. Watch the trailer in the video above.