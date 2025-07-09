The trailer for “Project Hail Mary” has officially broke the record to become the biggest original film movie trailer ever with 400 million views in its first week. It also marks the biggest trailer launch in Amazon MGM Studios’ history.

Directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller took to social media Wednesday to celebrate the feat.

“Holy Moly. Thank you all you glorious generous fans of movies/books/near light speed space travel/the Sun for pushing the trailer for ‘Project Hail Mary’ past 400 million views – the most in one week for a film that’s not a sequel or a remake… ever,” Miller and Lord wrote in a joint statement on their personal X and Instagram accounts.

“Can’t wait to thank some of you in person at San Diego Comic-Con in Hall H with our pals Ryan [Gosling], Andy [Weir] and Drew [Goddard],” they added, shouting out the film’s star and co-writers. “It’ll be a great show!”

(TheWrap previously reported that this year’s Comic-Con, hitting San Diego July 24–27, will be Amazon MGM Studios’ first Hall H appearance.)

Holy Moly. Thank you all you glorious generous fans of movies / books / near light speed space travel / the Sun for pushing the trailer for Project Hail Mary past 400 million views – the most in one week for a film that’s not a sequel or a remake… ever. Can’t wait to thank some… pic.twitter.com/XaIcDBbfZ2 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) July 9, 2025

Holy Moly! Thank you all you glorious generous fans of movies / books / near light speed space travel / the Sun for pushing the trailer for Project Hail Mary past 400 million views – the most in one week for a non-sequel non-remake original film trailer… ever. Can’t wait to… pic.twitter.com/b1UzDy3lH7 — Phil Lord (@philiplord) July 9, 2025

“Project Hail Mary,” which stars Gosling, Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, Milana Vayntrub, is based on Weir’s novel of the same name. The movie centers on a science teacher who wakes up in the middle of space with no idea who he is or how he got there.

Check out the full synopsis below: “Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction … but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.”

“Project Hail Mary” is produced by Lord, Miller, Gosling, Weir, Amy Pascal, Aditya Sood and Rachel O’Connor. Serving as executive producers are Patricia Whitcher, Goddard, Lucy Kitada, Nikki Baida, Sarah Esberg and Ken Kao.

“Project Hail Mary” hits theaters and Imax on March 20, 2026.