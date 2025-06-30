‘Project Hail Mary’ Trailer: Ryan Gosling Is a Science Teacher Trapped in Space

Ryan Gosling puts the “not” in “astronaut” in the first trailer for “Project Hail Mary,” Amazon MGM Studios’ adaptation of the Andy Weir novel of the same name. The film hails from “Jump Street” and “Spider-Verse” filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, with “The Martian” screenwriter Drew Goddard on script duties for a story that’s not entirely dissimilar from that previous Weir adaptation starring Matt Damon.

Gosling plays a middle school science teacher whom an international group enlists as humanity’s last hope — he is to travel 11.9 million light-years as Earth faces extinction with the Sun dying out.

Set to Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times” and showing off some eye-popping cinematography by Oscar-winning “Dune” and “The Batman” DP Greig Fraser, the trailer boasts a mix of humor and humanity that is a hallmark of Lord and Miller’s filmography.

Speaking of, this marks Lord and Miller’s first feature directorial effort since 2014’s “22 Jump Street.” The duo was set to make their sci-fi debut with 2018’s “Star Wars” spinoff “Solo,” but left that project over creative differences. That’s not to say they haven’t been busy spearheading the “Spider-Verse” sequels and making the Apple TV+ show “The Afterparty,” but “Project Hail Mary” is a pretty exciting return to the feature film director’s chair in a big way.

Check out the trailer for yourself in the player above. The Amazon MGM Studios release will open in theaters — including Imax — on March 30, 2026. “Project Hail Mary” also stars Sandra Hüller, Milana Vayntrub, Lionel Boyce and Ken Leung.