‘Project Hail Mary’ Release Date, Cast and Everything We Know About the Ryan Gosling Movie

For many book readers, the upcoming “Project Hail Mary” adaptation is one of the most anticipated films of 2026.

The film follows a molecular biologist-turned middle school science teacher played by Ryan Gosling who is tasked with traveling almost 12 light years from Earth to figure out a way to stop the Sun from dying. If that isn’t enough to worry about, he also runs into alien life right as his journey begins.

Here’s what we know so far about “Project Hail Mary.”

When does “Project Hail Mary” come out?

“Project Hail Mary” debuts in theaters on March 20, 2026. It’s one of 14 films Amazon MGM Studios plans to release in theaters in 2026.

What is “Project Hail Mary” about?

The film is an adaptation of author Andy Weir’s 2021 book of the same name. It follows Ryland Grace as a molecular biologist-turned middle school science teacher who wakes up on a spaceship 11.9 light years from Earth tasked with finding a solution for why the sun in Earth’s solar system is dying.

Struggling through memory issues from a coma used as part of the space travel, Grace sets about trying to figure out both what led him to being on the ship and a fix to save his planet. To complicate matters, not long into his time awake on the ship he runs into another ship and alien life.

Who stars in “Project Hail Mary”?

“Project Hail Mary” stars Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace. He’s joined by Sandra Hüller, Ken Leung, James Ortiz, Liz Kingsman, and “The Bear” breakout Lionel Boyce.

The film is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Why does the author sound familiar?

“Project Hail Mary” is based on the best-selling novel by Andy Weir. If that name sounds familiar it’s because he also wrote “The Martian.” That film was also adapted into an Oscar-nominated film starring Matt Damon and directed by Ridley Scott. And the filmmaker who wrote the screenplay for “The Martian,” Drew Goddard, also adapted “Project Hail Mary”

What’s up with the visuals?

Many have praised the cinematography of “Project Hail Mary,” which shouldn’t be a surprise given that Lord and Miller enlisted Oscar-winning “Dune,” “Dune: Part Two” and “The Batman” cinematographer Greig Fraser to shoot the movie.

Watch the trailer

Play video

What’s the song in the trailer?

That would be “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles off of his Grammy-winning album “Harry’s House.”