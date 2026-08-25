Ryan Gosling to Produce ‘The Flintstones’ Live-Action Movie at Warner Bros.

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Warner Bros. Pictures is developing a live-action “Flintstones” project with Ryan Gosling and Jessie Henderson set to produce via their Open Invite banner, TheWrap has learned.

The project is currently out to writers.

The original “Flintstones” cartoon was produced by Hanna-Barbera for ABC. It debuted in 1960, and was the first animated series to hold a primetime slot. The story revolves around Fred and Wilma Flintstone and their daughter Pebbles, as well as their friends Barney and Betty Rubble and their son Bamm-Bamm. The Flintstones have a pet dinosaur named Dino and live in the Stone Age, in the town of Bedrock.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, according to Deadline, which first reported the news, the live-action film is said to focus on Bamm-Bamm Rubble.

Everyone’s favorite caveman family first made it to the big screen in 1994 with a live-action movie starring John Goodman, Rick Moranis and Elizabeth Perkins. That movie was followed by “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas,” in 2000, which starred Mark Addy, Stephan Baldwin and Kristen Johnson.

Next up for Gosling, he and Henderson are producing Rachel Morrison’s upcoming romantic drama “Love of Your Life.” That film stars Margaret Qualley, Aaron Pierre, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Gabriel Basso and Catherine Keener. The film is world premiering at the Toronto Film Festival next month.

The “Project Hail Mary” star is also joining the MCU as Marvel Studios announced during its coveted Hall H panel at the recent San Diego Comic-Con that Ghost Rider will finally get his own feature set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gosling has been tapped to take the reins as the fiery, motorcycle-riding antihero.