‘Ghost Rider’: Ryan Gosling Joins Marvel Cinematic Universe as Fiery Antihero

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The Spirit of Vengeance is riding his flaming motorcycle straight into the MCU. At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios announced during its coveted Hall H panel that Ghost Rider will finally get his own feature set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and “Project Hail Mary” star Ryan Gosling will take the reins as the fiery, motorcycle-riding antihero.

“Ghost Rider” will also be directed by Shawn Levy, who has already made his Marvel Studios debut with the 2024 film “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stands as the highest grossing R-rated film of all time with $1.33 billion grossed worldwide.

Levy and Gosling already have experience working with each other, as the director-actor duo spent much of last year collaborating on the upcoming “Star Wars: Starfighter,” which will be released by Disney and Lucasfilm in May 2027.

Just announced in Hall H:



Ryan Gosling joins the MCU in Marvel Studios' Ghost Rider, directed by Shawn Levy. Only in theaters 2028. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/S0FQKt5RGn — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 26, 2026

Gosling has for years expressed interest in taking on the role of Johnny Blaze in the MCU. Back in March during the “Project Hail Mary” press tour, the “Barbie” and “La La Land” star said that “some discussions have been had” with Kevin Feige about the film, but that “it’s a complicated situation.”

Perhaps that situation’s a little less complicated now. After all, Feige said back in 2022 when Gosling first floated the idea that he’d “love to find a place for him in the MCU.”

“Hey man, if Ryan wants to be Ghost Rider…” Feige said.

Of course, this won’t be the first time Ghost Rider has appeared in a film before. The character led a duo of films starring Nicolas Cage that released in 2007 and 2011. The first film also happens to star Eva Mendes, who is married to Gosling.

Cage played the most popular version of the character (the version Gosling is gunning for), Johnny Blaze. The second character to take on the Ghost Rider mantle, Blaze debuted in 1972’s “Marvel Spotlight #5” by Gary Friedrich, Roy Thomas and Mike Ploog. Blaze is a stuntman who makes a deal with the devil Mephisto (played by Sascha Baron Cohen) and is subsequently bound to the Spirit of Vengeance, riding around on a flaming motorcycle with a flaming skull and chains dealing out punishment to sinners.

This also won’t be the first time a Ghost Rider has appeared in the MCU. Gabriel Luna appeared in the fourth season of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” as Robbie Reyes, a character created by Felipe Smith and Tradd Moore in 2014’s “All-New Ghost Rider #1” and took on the mantle of the Spirit of Vengeance.

It’s possible that this interpretation of Reyes will get swept under the rug amid continuity changes post-”Secret Wars,” especially considering he appeared in a time before Marvel movies and television were so closely connected.

One example of that connectivity could be the return of Sacha Baron Cohen as Mephisto, following up on his debut in “Ironheart” in June 2025. That character, long anticipated in the MCU, plays a crucial role in Ghost Rider’s story, making this film a natural fit for his continuation.

More to come…

