‘Carrie’ Trailer Teases Mike Flanagan’s Modern Day Retelling of Stephen King’s Classic

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We now know when “Carrie” is dropping.

During the San Diego Comic-Con panel for Mike Flanagan’s adaptation of Stephen King’s first novel, fans finally got the official release date.

“Carrie” is going to premiere Oct. 7 on Prime Video. The modern retelling of the classic horror story also revealed its first trailer.

Watch that first trailer from Prime Video below:

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The series stars Summer H. Howell as Carrie White and longtime Flanagan collaborator Samantha Sloyan as Carrie’s mother Margaret. They are joined by Siena Agudong (“Resident Evil”) as Sue Snell, Alison Thornton (“Fire Country”) as Chris Hargensen, Joel Oulette (“My Life with the Walter Boys”) as Tommy Ross, Josie Tota (“The Buccaneers”) as Tina, Arthur Conti (“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”) as Billy, Thalia Dudek (“The Running Man”) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (“Prey”) as Miss Desjardin and Matthew Lillard (“Man of Tomorrow”) as Principal Grayle.

“Carrie” has been adapted more than a few times in the past but this marks the first TV adaptation of the story. Brian De Palma first took a stab at the story in 1976 with star Sissy Spacek in her now-iconic and Oscar-nominated performance. It was later made again into a film in 2013 and starred Chloë Grace Moretz as the titular character.

Flanagan – who has adapted his fair share of King’s work – is creating a modern retelling of the story and with the added length able to explore more of the side characters from the book. Here’s the official synopsis of the show:

“Misfit high‑schooler Carrie White (Howell) has spent her life hidden away inside the walls of her home with her fiercely protective mother, Margaret (Sloyan). After her father’s sudden, untimely death thrusts her into the unforgiving ecosystem of public high school, Carrie is forced to navigate a viral bullying scandal that tears through her community, the relentless pressure and casual cruelty of the social‑media age, and the awakening of mysterious telekinetic powers that rise alongside her adolescence.”

The series is written and executive produced by showrunner Flanagan, who also directed four episodes, and King serves as an executive producer.