Matt Damon Teases Mystery Movie With The Daniels as ‘The Breakfast Club’ Meets ‘Inception’

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Matt Damon has revealed the wild pitch for his mysterious new movie with The Daniels, the directors behind 2022’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — and it sounds unsurprisingly like an oddball cocktail of disparate influences.

In late May, the “Odyssey” actor signed on to star as the lead of the film, replacing Ryan Gosling, who had been in talks for the same role before dropping out over creative differences and scheduling conflicts. Since then, “Beef” star Charles Melton has also joined the project, the plot details of which are being kept under tight wraps (“Killing Eve” and “Grey’s Anatomy” star Sandra Oh is also reportedly in talks to star).

During a Thursday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” Damon offered a suitably eccentric preview of the film when asked about his next work.

“It’s a movie with The Daniels. I think they’ve kept the script under wraps, but the guys who did ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’” he told Patrick. “The way they pitched it to me was: It’s ‘The Breakfast Club’ meets ‘Inception’ meets an anime film meets an episode of ‘The John Oliver Show’ that didn’t get aired.”

“So if you liked ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ and all the wildness and all the heart, I think you’ll really like this one, too,” Damon concluded with a laugh. “It’s a really special project.”

After it hit theaters in March of 2022, “EEAAO” emerged as a major, unexpected financial and critical hit. Not only did the film gross $147 million at the worldwide box office, it also won seven Oscars in 2023 — including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis) and Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan).

Ever since the film’s huge night at the Academy Awards, there has been palpable anticipation surrounding Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s follow-up. Damon, meanwhile, is still in the midst of basking in the overwhelming success of his latest film, Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” which has received widespread critical acclaim and has already grossed over $300 million at the box office in its first week in theaters.

“I just kind of pick based on what I think is going to be a good movie,” Damon further noted.

Production on The Daniels’ currently untitled film is expected to begin in Los Angeles this summer. It is slated to hit theaters on Nov. 19, 2027.