Matt Damon Uses a Trojan Horse to Ambush Kimmel: ‘No Takebacks’ | Video

“The Odyssey” star Matt Damon used a Trojan horse replica to sneak his way onto “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Thursday night, telling the late night show’s flustered, frustrated host, “The horse is here, and there’s no takebacks, bitch!”

“I did it! I am here, baby! Whoo! Ladies and gentlemen, thank you,” Damon said, emerging from his Trojan horse in a suit and tie. “I have traveled far and wide through waves and war to save this audience from mediocrity.” When Kimmel, Damon’s longtime television rival, insisted that he was “trespassing” and committing a crime, the actor bluntly responded, “Your face is a crime.”

“How long have you been hiding in that horse for this?” Kimmel asked, to which Damon asked, “Did the Knicks win?”

“Yeah, if you leave quickly, you can go catch the end of the parade,” Kimmel jokingly responded. He then asked Damon what he thought he was doing with his Trojan horse bit.

“What does it look like, dumbass? I’m on your show!” Damon triumphantly explained. “I’m promoting a new movie. It is called ‘The Odyssey.’ It’s based on a book, so you probably don’t know about it.”

You can watch the full “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” segment yourself below.

Damon’s comments prompted Kimmel to resurvey the scene of the Trojan crime Thursday night.

“Oh my god. Did you do this movie specifically so you could sneak into this room in a Trojan horse?” the late night host asked, remarking, “That is the saddest thing I’ve ever heard. What a loser you are.”

“No, I did this movie so I could say that horse is a Trojan, which is something your dad should have used on his little wiener instead of having you,” Damon bitterly responded. “Guess what? My ploy worked, because I made it on the show. I did it and you couldn’t stop me.”

While Kimmel attempted to prevent Damon from taking up any more screentime, the actor just stepped in front of the host to address the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” audience directly.

“Hey, everybody at home! You can wake up now, because the show is finally, finally good — for like a minute!” the actor informed them. He and Kimmel then settled their latest disagreement with a prolonged pool noodle fight (no, you did not misread that).