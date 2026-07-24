Zach Cregger Hypes ‘Weapons’ Prequel: ‘Mysteries and Crazy Things’ Await Gladys’ Origin Story

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Zach Cregger issued an update for the “Weapons” prequel about Amy Madigan’s Gladys character, sharing the script was “in progress now.”

The filmmaker, who wrote, directed and produced the 2025 horror sensation, shared the latest with attendees at Collider’s Directors on Directing panel during San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday.

“First of all, I’m really excited about the ‘Gladys’ movie, and I loved working with Amy,” he said. “I loved that character. For the movie ‘Weapons,’ it really made a lot of sense not to dive into her backstory because the device of ‘Weapons’ was to keep her very mysterious.”

While the upcoming film will shed more light on the sinister witch, Cregger promised that the prequel would have just as many “twists and turns” as “Weapons.”

“However, there’s an amazing story to be told about where Gladys comes from and how she became what we know her as,” he said. “It’s got a lot of twists and turns and mysteries and crazy things, like ‘Weapons’ does. I think it’s going to be great.”

As for where the project currently stands? Cregger told Comic-Con attendees: “The script is in progress now, but we’re taking that super seriously, and it’s moving in the right direction. So yeah, it’s being written, is the short answer.”

This update comes over three months after Cregger shared at CinemaCon that the “Weapons” prequel, aptly titled “Gladys,” would be released in theaters from New Line on Sept. 8, 2028. In the same presentation, Cregger, who will next release “Resident Evil” in September, confirmed he will also write and direct a sci-fi thriller, titled “The Flood.” That movie is set for release on Aug. 11, 2028.

“Zach is the kind of filmmaker we prize—one committed to creating unforgettable theatrical experiences,” Warner Bros. Picture Group’s Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said at the time. “We value the collaborative spirit he brings to every stage of the process and look forward to continuing our work together.”

“Gladys” is being written by Cregger and Zach Shields and produced alongside Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon.