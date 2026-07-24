Here’s Johnny: Depp Returns in First Trailer for Ti West’s ‘Ebenezer’

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Here’s Johnny!

Johnny Depp officially returned to the mainstream on Thursday in the first trailer drop for Ti West’s anticipated “A Christmas Carol” adaptation, “Ebenezer,” in which the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star plays the titular curmudgeon.

Paramount Pictures released the trailer after Depp – in character – introduced the footage at the Collider Directors on Directing panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con.

You can watch the new trailer below:

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In the hours before his Hall H appearance for the project, Depp made a surprise street performance at Comic-Con on Thursday while in character as Ebenezer to promote the film.

Word of Depp’s casting in the new “A Christmas Carol” adaptation broke in October last year, which marked the actor’s biggest studio project since his legal fallout with ex Amber Heard. He’d previously starred in smaller projects including “Day Drinker” with Penélope Cruz at Lionsgate and Maïwenn’s “Jeanne du Barry.”

Depp is thrice nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” in 2004, “Finding Neverland” in 2005 and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street” in 2008 — the latter directed by oft-collaborator Tim Burton.

“This November, Johnny Depp is Ebenezer Scrooge. The name you know, the story you don’t,” the official synopsis from Paramount read. “From Ti West, ‘Ebenezer’ also stars Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Arthur Conti, Ellie Bamber, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Charlie Murphy, with Tramell Tillman and Ian McKellen.”

West executive produced the Nathaniel Halpern-penned project with David Reid, Adam Bohling, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro and Andrew Lary with Emma Watts producing.

“Ebenezer” hits theaters on Nov. 13, 2026.