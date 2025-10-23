Johnny Depp to Star in ‘A Christmas Carol,’ Paramount in Negotiations for Ti West Adaptation

Andrea Riseborough is attached to star

Johnny Depp poses for a picture on the red carpet of the awards ceremony of the 4th edition of Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on December 12, 2024
Johnny Depp, 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)

Paramount is in negotiations on a new take on Charles Dicken’s “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol,” starring Johnny Depp, TheWrap has learned.

Ti West is attached to direct. Andrea Riseborough is also attached to star in the project.

Nathaniel Halpern wrote the script. The official logline for the project is as follows: A thrilling ghost story set in Dickens’ London, following one man’s supernatural journey to face his past, present and future and fight for a second chance.

Emma Watts is producing. Stephen Deuters and Jason Forman are executive producing.

Paramount is eyeing a Nov. 13, 2026 release date.

“Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol” is the second studio project and the biggest Depp has after wrapping “Day Drinker” with Penélope Cruz at Lionsgate. Both projects come years after his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

“Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol” is the second “A Christmas Carol” project in the works as Warner Bros. Pictures is in development with writer/director/producer Robert Eggers for a retelling of the classic Christmas ghost story with Willem Dafoe circling to star.

Depp is repped by Range Media Partners; Riseborough by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Untitled; and West by CAA and LBI Entertainment.

Nexus Point News first reported the news.

Umberto Gonzalez

Umberto is a senior film reporter at TheWrap, covering film & television development, agencies and talent. He joined TheWrap in 2016. He has been covering the fanboy beat & breaking scoops for 20 years with numerous Hollywood trade, newspaper and magazine mentions to his credit.

