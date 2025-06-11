Robert Eggers to Write and Direct ‘A Christmas Carol’ for Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures is in development with writer/director/producer Robert Eggers for a retelling of the classic Christmas ghost story, “A Christmas Carol,” based on the Charles Dickens classic, according to an insider with knowledge of the project.

Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus are attached to produce the project via their Maiden Voyage banner. Eggers will also produce.

The Charles Dickens classic centers on Ebenezer Scrooge who is awakened on Christmas Eve by spirits who reveal to him his own sad existence, what opportunities he wasted as a young man, his current cruelties, and the fate that awaits him if he does not change his miserbale ways.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Eggers is writing the script with frequent collaborator Wilem Dafoe being eyed to play Ebenezer Scrooge. They first worked together on “The Lighthouse” and then reunited for two more films “The Northman” and most rcently “Nosferatu.”

Produced on a reported $50 million budget, Eggers most recently directed “Nosferatu” for Focus Features who grossed $181 worldwide at the box office and is the biggest hit of the filmmaker’s career. He will next direct “Werwulf,” at Focus Features. Eggers is repped by WME, ID and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.