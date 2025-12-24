The 12 Best ‘A Christmas Carol’ Adaptations, Ranked

What’s Christmas without “A Christmas Carol”? There’s a reason why Charles Dickens’ classic has been made over and over: It’s always timely to remind people of the real spirit of the season. And to not be a selfish jerk. Here are our favorite versions of “A Christmas Carol,” from various Disney takes to the one everyone agrees is the best adaptation ever.

Photo credit: Apple TV+ 12. Spirited (2022) What if Scrooge (here named Clint Briggs) were a smug CEO who was beyond redemption? Ryan Reynolds brings his ususal snark to this holiday musical, which costars Will Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present, who’s long overdue to retire, and Tracy Morgan as the voice of Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come.

Photo credit: Walt Disney 11. Mickey’s Christmas Carol (1983) Who else but Scrooge McDuck could play mean old Ebenezer Scrooge? Mickey is, of course, underappreciated clerk Bob Cratchit, and Goofy is the ghost of Jacob Marley. At only 26 minutes, this version gets the job done in less than half the time of most adaptations. Why, you won’t even need to put more coal on your fire!

Photo credit: BBC 10. A Christmas Carol, Doctor Who (2010) Scooge in space? Why not? Michael Gambon stars as embittered Kazran Sardick, who the Doctor (Matt Smith) must convince to save a doomed spaceship of 4,000 people — including Amy (Karen Gillan) and Rory (Arthur Darvill).

Photo credit: BBC 9. Blackadder’s Christmas Carol (1988) A sharp-as-ever Rowan Atkinson is Ebenezer Blackadder, the nicest man in all of London until he’s visited by the Ghost of Christmas Present (Robbie Coltrane), who accidentally inspires him to become cruel and greedy. Oops! Jim Broadbent appears as Prince Albert and Miranda Richardson is Queen Elizabeth and we also get a bit of Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry,

Photo credit: MGM 8. A Christmas Carol (1938) MGM gave us arugably the glossiest version of the story, where Bob Cratchit (Gene Lockhart) and his family are well fed, beautifully dressed and amply housed, in stark contrast to every other adaptation. Reginald Owen (of “Mary Poppins” and “Bedknobs and Broomsticks”) plays Scrooge.

Photo credit: 20th Century Fox 7. Scrooge (1970) Albert Finney, who was only 34 at the time, plays Ebenezer in this lesser-known musical with songs and lyrics by “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” composer Leslie Bricusse. And yes, that’s Alec Guinness as Jacob Marley. It was nominated for four Oscars, including Best Original Song, “Thank You Very Much.”

Photo credit: Walt Disney 6. A Christmas Carol (2009) Jim Carrey makes an appropriately crotchety Scrooge in this animated film in which he also voices all three ghosts. The voice cast includes Gary Oldman as Bob Cratchit, Colin Firth as nephew Fred and the late Bob Hoskins as Fezziwig.

Photo credit: Paramount 5. Scrooged (1988) Bill Murray is a selfish, callous TV executive who is visited by the most entertaining three spirits yet: David Johansen is a cigar-smoking, taxicab-driving Ghost of Christmas Past, Carol Kane is the slap-happy Ghost of Christmas Present and John Forsythe of “Dynasty” and “Charlie’s Angels” is his Marley-esque late patner. Add in Robert Mitchum as an executive who suggests that a TV detective play with a ball of string to appeal to cat viewers, and you’ve got one of the funniest adaptations ever.

Photo credit: TNT 4. A Christmas Carol (1999) Patrick Stewart, who used to do a one-man show playing all the characters in Dickens’ tale, makes for a convincingly scowly Scrooge in this TV adaptation. When he finally sees the light and embraces the Christmas spirit, he dances a jig down the stairs. The supporting cast is also stacked: Richard E. Grant is Bob Cratchit and Dominic West is Scooge’s nephew, Fred, and Joel Grey is an unusual Ghost of Christmas Past.

Photo credit: 20th Television/CBS 3. A Christmas Carol (1984) George C. Scott’s gruff, misanthropic miser is among the very best, whether he’s contemptuously sneering at nephew Fred (Roger Rees), begging for a second chance as the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come points at the gravestone marked “Ebenezer Scrooge,” or chuckling with delight as he doubles the salary of a very confused Bob Cratchit (David Warner).

Photo credit: Disney/Jim Henson Productions 2. The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) How great is Michael Caine as Scrooge? Despite being surrounded by puppets, he’s one of the best to ever play the role. Of course Kermit is Bob Cratchit, Miss Piggy is his wife, Fozzie Bear is “Fozziwig.” The Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come is so scary, he scares off narrator Charles Dickens (Gonzo) and Rizzo the Rat. Add in singing vegetables, two Marley ghosts and you’ve got a beloved Christmas Carol for all ages.