Michael B. Jordan in Talks to Star in ‘Miami Vice’ Reboot

Michael B. Jordan is in early talks to star in a reboot of “Miami Vice” from “F1” and “Top Gun: Maverick” filmmaker Joseph Kosinski. In the relaunch, Jordan would play Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs, a character originated by Philip Michael Thomas and later taken on by Jamie Foxx.

“Miami Vice” Tubbs and James “Sonny” Crockett (a character originally played by Don Johnson and later portrayed by Colin Farrell), two undercover detectives who delve into Miami’s underworld of crime and drugs. The role of Sonny has not yet been cast in the film.

“Miami Vice” started as a TV series, created by Anthony Yerkovich, that ran from 1984 to 1989. It was later revived by Michael Mann (who executive produced the show) as a film in 2006.

Its was announced in September that Universal was slating the latest incarnation of the “Miami Vice” franchise for Aug. 6, 2027. Dan Gilroy, who just won an Emmy for his work on the “Star Wars” series “Andor,” will write the script with two-time Oscar nominee Eric Singer. Kosinski will produce with Dylan Clark.

“Miami Vice” would mark another feather in the cap of franchise leading man Jordan, who previously headlined films such as “Creed,” “Black Panther” and “Fantastic Four.” This year, Jordan saw wide acclaim for his role in “Sinners.”

Universal Pictures had no comment.