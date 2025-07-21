Adria Arjona Replaces Taylor Russell as Co-Lead in Michael B. Jordan’s ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’

Adria Arjona is set to star in Amazon MGM Studios’ Michael B. Jordan-directed reimagining of “The Thomas Crown Affair” following Taylor Russell’s exit from the project.

She joins previously announced stars Jordan, Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk and Aiysha Hart in the film, which is currently in production in London.

Released in 1968 and directed by Norman Jewison, “The Thomas Crown Affair” starred Steve McQueen as an art thief who falls in love with an insurance investigator, played by Faye Dunaway, who is hired to track him down. John McTiernan then directed a remake in 1999 starring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo in the lead roles.

Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo are producing the film via Outlier Society alongside Charles Roven via Atlas Entertainment.

As previously reported, Drew Pearce wrote the script for the new film adaptation. A previous draft was written by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson, which was based on the original film. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Patrick McCormick and Toberoff Productions’ Marc Toberoff will also serve as producers. Alan Trustman (writer of the original 1968 film starring) is an executive producer.

The film will be released exclusively in theaters on March 5, 2027.

Arjona will next be seen in Neon and Topic Studio’s comedy “Splitsville,” opposite Dakota Johnson and Michael Angelo Covino, in which she stars and executive produces. She was most recently seen starring in Season 2 of Disney+’s critically acclaimed hit series, “Andor,” opposite Diego Luna.

Last winter, Arjona starred in and executive produced “Los Frikis,” which follows a true story about teenagers who injected themselves with HIV in order to escape the oppression of Cuba. The 7th annual Latino Entertainment Journalists Association Film Awards recognized Arjona with the “Latino Breakout Award” for her role in the film.

She also starred in Zoe Kravitz’s directorial debut film “Blink Twice” for Amazon MGM Studios opposite Channing Tatum, Naomi Ackie, Simon Rex, Christian Slater and Geena Davis. Prior to that, Arjona starred in Richard Linklater’s “Hit Man” starring opposite Glen Powell. She has also wrapped production on A24’s new action thriller “Onslaught,” the latest feature project from filmmaker Adam Wingard.

Arjona is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher, LLP and The Lede Company.

