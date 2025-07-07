Michael B. Jordan’s ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ Adds Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira and Kenneth Branagh

Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira and Kenneth Branagh have joined the cast of the Michael B. Jordan-directed reimagining of “The Thomas Crown Affair” for Amazon MGM Studios.

Additionally, Charles Roven has come aboard to produce the film via his Atlas Entertainment banner. He is producing alongside Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo via Outlier Society.

Production of the film commenced in London on Monday. The film also stars Taylor Russell.

Released in 1968 and directed by Norman Jewison, “The Thomas Crown Affair” starred McQueen as an art thief who falls in love with an insurance investigator, played by Faye Dunaway, hired to track him down. John McTiernan then directed a remake in 1999 starring Brosnan and Rene Russo in the lead roles.

As previously reported, Drew Pearce wrote the script for “The Thomas Crown Affair.” A previous draft was written by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson, which was based on the original film. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

Patrick McCormick and Toberoff Productions’ Marc Toberoff will also serve as producers. Alan Trustman (writer of the original 1968 film starring Steve McQueen) is an executive producer.

The film will be released exclusively in theaters on Mar. 5, 2027.

More to come…