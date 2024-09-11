Michael B. Jordan to Direct and Star in ‘Thomas Crown Affair’ Remake

Michael B. Jordan is following in the footsteps of Steve McQueen and Pierce Brosnan, as he will star in and direct a remake of “The Thomas Crown Affair” for Amazon MGM.

The new project reunites Jordan with MGM after the release of his directorial debut “Creed III,” which was a box office success last year with $276 million grossed worldwide. Jordan will produce alongside Elizabeth Raposo through his production company Outlier Society, which has a first-look deal with Amazon MGM.

Released in 1968 and directed by Norman Jewison, “The Thomas Crown Affair” starred McQueen as an art thief who falls in love with an insurance investigator, played by Faye Dunaway, hired to track him down. John McTiernan then directed a remake in 1999 starring Brosnan and Rene Russo in the lead roles.

Drew Pearce will write the script for the new “Affair” from a previous draft by Wes Tooke and Justin Britt-Gibson. Patrick McCormick and Marc Toberoff will produce alongside Jordan and Raposo, with the original “Affair” screenwriter Alan Trustman as executive producer.

Jordan recently finished filming on a secret event film directed by Ryan Coogler, who has cast the actor in all of his films going back to his 2013 debut “Fruitvale Station.” This new film, which is reported to be a gothic horror, will be released by Warner Bros. in March 2025.

Jordan is repped by WME and M88.

The project was first reported by Deadline.