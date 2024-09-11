More Than 700 SAG-AFTRA Members Urge Union to Protect Pro-Palestine Colleagues From Being Blacklisted

More than 700 SAG-AFTRA members, including Mark Ruffalo, Cynthia Nixon, Susan Sarandon and Ramy Youssef, have signed an open letter urging union leaders to protect their colleagues with pro-Palestinian views from being industry blacklisted, while further condemning violence against journalists and reiterating their call for a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

The group that published the letter, SAG-AFTRA and Sister Guild Members for Ceasefire, has been calling for an end to hostilities since the beginning of 2024, but had not yet publicly posted its latest missive as of Wednesday morning.

Though SAG-AFTRA issued a statement just days after the Oct. 7 condemning the terrorist attack on Israel, the cease-fire coalition has argued via press release that the union has “repeatedly ignored requests for a cease-fire statement, refusing to even meet with members.”

Actor and SAG-AFTRA National MENA Committee chair Amin El Gamal described being “ignored for months” and then receiving calls “in hushed tones” from union staff who promised meetings but never followed up.

“I saw this blatant double standard,” El Gamal said in a statement. “How can you mourn the loss of some kinds of people and not others — especially when you have such a diverse membership? You don’t get to cosplay equity and inclusion and then leave your most vulnerable members on read.”

Celebrities and working-class guild members advocating for a cease-fire have faced blacklisting, job loss and harassment — sometimes from high-level employers. One West Coast actor, who chose to remain anonymous to avoid further retaliation, said they were a target of a coordinated harassment campaign.

“We received a flood of hateful emails — some from well-known producers. I was scared for my career and my family’s safety,” they said. “It’s our union’s duty to protect us from this new McCarthyism, especially when we’re speaking up for human rights and our labor colleagues. Instead, it’s been deafening silence.”

Some SAG-AFTRA members have blasted the union’s approach to the conflict as “selective humanity” and “continuing Hollywood’s legacy of anti-Palestinian and anti-Arab racism,” according to the group.

“The erasure and vilification of Palestinians is nothing new,” Chicago actor Sarah Alami said. “I’m the daughter of a Nakba survivor and I’ve faced discrimination my entire career. People in our industry who show support for Palestine and basic human rights are met with retaliation. I want to be able to tell my family’s story without being discriminated against by my employers.”

Others said the union’s silence and lack of responsiveness are “symptoms of an ineffective and unsustainable top-down structure” that ignores member input.

“This undermines the solidarity we built with leadership during our historic strike last year, and threatens essential solidarity during our current Interactive strike,” SAG-AFTRA Washington-Mid Atlantic local board member and strike captain Gabriel Kornbluh said. “I’m losing faith in President [Fran] Drescher’s ability to lead our union down an equitable path. As a Jewish member, I say ‘not in my name’ to Israel’s war crimes and ‘not in my union’s name.’ If our leadership continues to align with the dehumanization of Palestinians — it’s a dereliction of our duty as both artists and unionists.”

The group is demanding that Drescher and guild leaders call for a permanent cease-fire, protect members from blacklisting and condemn violence against journalists.

“I and other Palestinian SAG-AFTRA members have family in Gaza that have been displaced multiple times and are still in imminent danger,” actor Emily Rose Debinie said. “The church where my relatives are sheltering was bombed and 12 died from the same family — including a baby who was killed under the rubble. For my union to ignore our pain feels like a betrayal.”

A SAG-AFTRA spokesperson did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

Read the full letter and list of signatories, below:

To Our Guild Leadership and Staff:

We are proud rank-and-file union and trade association members from every corner of our industry — working on screen, stage, set, and in the field — united in solidarity with the global call for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and a just, lasting peace. As artists and storytellers, we cannot stand idly by as our industry refuses to tell the story of Palestinian humanity.

Following SAG-AFTRA’s statement in sympathy with Israel regarding October 7, many SAG-AFTRA and sister guild members have watched in horror as the Israeli government wages a war of collective punishment on the civilian population of Gaza — killing over 40,000 Palestinians, injuring over 90,000 more, forcibly displacing 2 million people, and openly targeting members of the press and their families. As the IDF continues its assault on “safe zones,” schools, and hospitals, and as civilians in Gaza die from starvation, dehydration, and lack of medical supplies and fuel, major human rights groups have labeled these acts as war crimes, human rights atrocities, and even genocide. The UN has described Gaza as a “graveyard for children” — and estimate that by mid-July “half of the population — more than a million people — could face death and starvation.” As of now, there is no end in sight — only escalation, death, and destruction.

Despite these clear violations of human rights and Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land and lives, our union leadership has remained silent. Thus, they have made conditional which atrocities we choose to condemn and which innocent lives we choose to acknowledge and mourn. Moreover, SAG-AFTRA and nearly all our sister guilds have remained silent in the face of flagrant and unprecedented attacks on freedom of the press, including the deliberate targeting and murder of Palestinian journalists and their families by the IDF. The Committee to Protect Journalists has declared the war on Gaza “the deadliest period for journalists covering conflict since CPJ began tracking in 1992.” Some of those journalists were members of news organizations whose domestic affiliates are represented under SAG-AFTRA contracts. While SAG-AFTRA issued a public statement at the outset of the Ukraine war demanding that “journalists of all nations working in the war zone are kept safe,” its words now ring hollow if they only apply to some journalists of certain identities.

On December 13, 2023, Israeli forces attacked The Freedom Theatre in the Jenin refugee camp and kidnapped several of its members — fellow actors and directors, who have called for solidarity from theatre workers worldwide. Palestinian trade unions have called for international labor solidarity, reminding us that “the struggle for Palestinian justice and liberation is a lever for the liberation of all dispossessed and exploited people of the world.” Worldwide labor has heeded that call, including major Australian, British, Belgian, Indian, and American unions. On Nov 15, our British peer union, Equity UK, called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, stating: “We send our solidarity to Palestinian artists suffering in the horrendous conditions created by Israeli bombing, occupation, and apartheid.” Since then, UAW International has called for a ceasefire and announced the formation of a Divestment and Just Transition working group; The Animation Guild (IATSE Local 839) became the first Hollywood union to call for a ceasefire in Gaza; five of the 10 largest American labor unions and federations have officially called for a ceasefire including the NEA (National Education Association), SEIU (Service Employees International Union), and the AFL-CIO; and unions collectively representing a majority of organized workers in the US formed The National Labor Network for Ceasefire. In July, 7 major unions representing over 6 million workers published a letter to President Biden demanding an arms embargo on Israel.

The global call for a ceasefire — from organized labor, artists and fellow SAG-AFTRA members, human rights groups, world leaders, and the majority of the American public — grows louder every day. And yet, our government continues to sponsor the Israeli forces’ assault on Palestinian civilians, and our industry union leadership still refuses to speak out. We reject this silence. Our calling as artists, news reporters, and storytellers is to bring truth to the world. To fight the erasure of life and culture. To unite for justice in the name of the most vulnerable among us. It’s exactly what we did during our historic strike in 2023.

We are the labor that built and sustains this business. When our leaders can’t stand up publicly for peace and justice, then we must do what we always do: organize, fight for change, and win. Our guild leadership must join the largest and most diverse peace movement in a generation — the integrity of our legacy demands nothing less. When confronted with genocide, oppression, and injustice, let us ring the bell for humanity and liberation. An injury to one is an injury to all.

We, the undersigned members of SAG-AFTRA, IATSE, WGA, Teamsters, DGA, AEA, AFM, Hollywood Basic Crafts, CSA, PGA, and more, demand our leadership issue a public statement calling for a permanent ceasefire, release of all hostages — both Palestinian and Israeli, and immediate funding and delivery of desperately needed humanitarian aid; to speak out against the targeting and killing of innocent Palestinian civilians, health workers, and our journalist colleagues; to condemn our industry’s McCarthyist repression of members who acknowledge Palestinian suffering; and to eliminate any doubt of our solidarity with workers, artists, and oppressed people worldwide.

In solidarity,

SAG-AFTRA & Sister Guild Members for Ceasefire

