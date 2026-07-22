Comic-Con 2026: TheWrap’s Guide to the Best Parties in San Diego

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While this year’s party scene at San Diego Comic-Con is a bit on the lean side, the biggest question on the minds of partygoers is what will be the next EW?

After a legendary 17-year run as the convention’s top bash, Entertainment Weekly’s annual Saturday night Comic-Con party was scrapped this year, as TheWrap first reported. Should it not return next year, the EW party would join the graveyard of past huge Comic-Con parties that are no more, with the likes of the Playboy party, the Maxim party and the Wired Cafe.

But for Comic-Con 2026, top bashes like Fandom’s annual Thursday party return, along with other mainstays like IGN. There is also a party making a bold move to take the Saturday night spotlight vacated by EW.

Here is TheWrap’s guide to the key parties at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, which kicks off Wednesday, July 22 with Preview Night and continues through Sunday, July 26. And yes, we’ll be updating this list as new parties and activations are announced.

The 2025 Entertainment Weekly Comic-Con party

Wednesday, July 22

15|40 Productions and Paramount+’s The Lodge : Paramount+ is bringing The Lodge back to the Gaslamp Quarter for its fourth consecutive year. This year’s SDCC immersive fan destination invites fans to step inside worlds inspired by “South Park,” “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender,” “Dutton Ranch” and more through interactive activations, exclusive photo moments, themed food and beverages, and much more. From Wednesday, July 22 through Sunday, July 26, fans can step inside the interactive takeover at Happy Does Bar. (Happy Does Bar – 340 Fifth Ave., no SDCC badge required).

and : Paramount+ is bringing The Lodge back to the Gaslamp Quarter for its fourth consecutive year. This year’s SDCC immersive fan destination invites fans to step inside worlds inspired by “South Park,” “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” “Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender,” “Dutton Ranch” and more through interactive activations, exclusive photo moments, themed food and beverages, and much more. From Wednesday, July 22 through Sunday, July 26, fans can step inside the interactive takeover at Happy Does Bar. (Happy Does Bar – 340 Fifth Ave., no SDCC badge required). McFarlane Toys SDCC VIP Event: Join McFarlane Toys on the Deck655 rooftop patio for an evening of exclusive first-looks at upcoming releases from McFarlane Toys. (8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Deck655 – 655 W Broadway, Invitation only)

Thursday, July 23

15|40 Productions and Percy Jackson and the Olympians Activation: Guests will be invited to step inside a titan-sized trident embarking on a journey of their choosing with Percy, Annabeth, or Thalia, on a quest to defeat the evil Titans. While on their journey, guests can expect hidden season 3 easter eggs, prophecy-lead clues, on-site photo moments, and exclusive Camp Half-Blood goodies. 15|40 Productions partnered with Disney to bring the Percy Jackson activation to life for the second year in a row (9:30-7:00 Thurs – Sat 9:30-5:00 on Sun. Corner of 5th and L Street)

and Guests will be invited to step inside a titan-sized trident embarking on a journey of their choosing with Percy, Annabeth, or Thalia, on a quest to defeat the evil Titans. While on their journey, guests can expect hidden season 3 easter eggs, prophecy-lead clues, on-site photo moments, and exclusive Camp Half-Blood goodies. 15|40 Productions partnered with Disney to bring the Percy Jackson activation to life for the second year in a row (9:30-7:00 Thurs – Sat 9:30-5:00 on Sun. Corner of 5th and L Street) Fandom’s Ninth Annual Party Presented by Xbox’s “Halo: Campaign Evolved: The con’s earliest front runner for bash of the year. This year, rock band The Coverups, featuring Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, will take center stage. Additional sponsors include official spirits partner Suntory Global Spirits’ -196 Vodka Seltzer featuring Lemon, Strawberry, Peach and Grapefruit fruit-forward flavors, and Z2 Comics, presenting the graphic novel and film “…And Out Comes the Wolf.”(7 p.m. – 11 p.m. at Float at the Hard Rock Hotel – 207 Fifth Ave, Invitation only.)

Friday, July 24

Pan’s Labyrinth X Party at PARQ Transforming into the mystical realm of Pan’s Labrinth, fans can celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film at PARQ with a happy hour, special screening of the film and an exclusive live DJ set from producer and DJ Flying Lotus. (7pm. 615 Broadway)

Transforming into the mystical realm of Pan’s Labrinth, fans can celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film at PARQ with a happy hour, special screening of the film and an exclusive live DJ set from producer and DJ Flying Lotus. (7pm. 615 Broadway) IGN SDCC PARTY Presented by Prime Video This is an exclusive event for invited industry guests as well as a select number of ticket holders. The bash will include photo ops, live DJ, and themed drinks. (Float at the Hard Rock Hotel – 207 5th Ave. 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. Invitation only.)

Saturday, July 25