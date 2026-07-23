Johnny Depp Surprises San Diego Comic-Con in Character as Ebenezer Scrooge

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Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance at San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday — just not as himself. Instead, the actor roamed the streets of San Diego, Calif., in character as the titular role from his upcoming film, “Ebenezer.”

Watch his unexpected entrance below.

Johnny Depp appears on the street as Ebenezer Scrooge at #SDCC pic.twitter.com/q8YRIvT6Mw — TheWrap (@TheWrap) July 23, 2026

Depp stars in Ti West’s “Ebenezer” for Paramount Pictures. The film also stars Rupert Grint as Bob Cratchit, Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Sam Claflin as Nephew Fred, Daisy Ridley as Emily Cratchit, Arthur Conti as young Ebenezer, Ellie Bamber as Isabel Fezziwig, with Tramell Tillman as Ghost of Christmas Present and Ian McKellen as Jacob Marley. Henry Lloyd-Hughes and Charlie Murphy also star in undisclosed roles.

The film, which is set to hit theaters this November, promises a different take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

“The name you know, the story you don’t,” the official synopsis for the film, written by Nathaniel Halpern, noted.

In addition to West, the film is executive produced by David Reid, Adam Bohling, Stephen Deuters, Jason Forman, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro and Andrew Lary. Emma Watts served as a producer for “Ebenezer.”

Word of Depp’s casting in the new “A Christmas Carol” adaptation broke in October last year, which marked the actor’s biggest studio project after after wrapping “Day Drinker” with Penélope Cruz at Lionsgate.

It’s not the only adaptation of Dickens’ haunting Christmas tale, as another starring Willem Dafoe and helmed by Robert Eggers is said to be in development at Warner Bros. Though, there’s been no notable development since its announcement last summer.

So, there will be no “A Christmas Carol” rivalry this holiday season, it seems.

“Ebenezer” hits theaters on Nov. 13, 2026.