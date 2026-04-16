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First Look at Johnny Depp in ‘Ebenezer’ Brings Funny, Frightening Footage to CinemaCon

CinemaCon 2026: Ti West’s take on the Charles Dickens classic releases Nov. 13

Courtesy of Casey Loving
Johnny Depp attends the Premiere of "Modi: Three Days On The Wing Of Madness" at Writers Guild Theater on November 04, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

CinemaCon got a big “Bah! Humbug!” on Thursday when Paramount presented the audience with the footage of Ti West’s “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol.”

David Ellison (Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
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The footage starts with Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer Scrooge walking through town. He says, “Bah! Humbug!” prompting the “Christmas a humbug?” line from his nephew, Fred (played by Sam Claflin).

Ian McKellen arrives as the ghost of Jacob Marley. He is very pale. Ebenezer is then approached by Andrea Riseborough as the Ghost of Christmas Past, who is white, bald and wearing an apparent wedding dress.

The Ghost of Christmas Future is tall and haunting. Tramell Tillman’s Ghost of Christmas Present is deathly ill with an exposed ribcage. Creatures jump from his chest.

The footage has some of the humor seen in Depp’s other characters, but the actual spirits are dark and frightening. Much of the dialogue is ripped from the Charles Dickens book.

Johnny Depp stars in the adaptation of Charles Dickens’ iconic holiday story, playing the titular Scrooge who goes on a life-changing journey one Christmas Eve with a series of temporal spirits. Andrea Riseborough plays the Ghost of Christmas Past, while Tramell Tillman plays the Ghost of Christmas Present. The cast also includes Ian McKellen (Jacob Marley), Rupert Grint (Bob Cratchit), Sam Claflin (Fred) and Daisy Ridley.

Nathaniel Halpern wrote “Ebenezer,” directed by the voice behind the “X” trilogy. The film is one of two large-scale “Christmas Carol” adaptations currently in development. The other will star Willem Dafoe and be helmed by Robert Eggers, the “Nosferatu” filmmaker who brought footage of his new film “Werwulf” to CinemaCon last night.

The footage came near the end of the Paramount panel, which also included trailers for “Street Fighter,” “Mr. Irrelevant,” “Scary Movie,” the final “Jackass” film, “Children of Blood and Bone” and more.

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Courtesy of Casey Loving

Casey Loving

Casey Loving, Reporter, joined TheWrap in 2025 as a USC Annenberg reporting fellow. A graduate of Annenberg’s Specialized Journalism master’s program, he has reported for publications like The Wichita Eagle and ScreenRant. Loving joins TheWrap as a reporter covering news and awards. He can be reached at casey.loving@thewrap.com.

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