‘Werwulf’: Robert Eggers’ Claws Are Out in Terrifying Horror Trailer

The first footage for “Werwulf,” Robert Eggers’ next period horror movie, premiered at CinemaCon during the Focus Features presentation. Predictably, it looks terrifying.

Set in 13th-century England, the film’s first trailer shown at CinemaCon shows pagans burning a church to the ground and a family of peasants covered in filth wandering the cold lands of Dartmoor. Carcasses of sheep are shown, naked women covered in black dirt hiss and crawl on all fours, and concoctions filled with blood are stirred in buckets.

And then, an unrecognizable Aaron Taylor-Johnson looks up to the full moon, frothing at the mouth and convulsing as he begins to transform and we hear his voice hiss…



“My soul is cursed. My kin is cursed. My world is cursed.”

“Werwulf” marks Eggers’ fifth feature directorial effort following “The Witch,” “The Lighthouse,” “The Northman” and, most recently, “Nosferatu.” The film sees him re-team with Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp, both of whom starred in “Nosferatu.”

“Nosferatu” became Eggers’ biggest box office hit with $181.9 million worldwide, becoming one of Focus Features’ top 5 highest grossing films of all time.

“Werewulf” will release in theaters on Christmas Day.