Blumhouse’s ‘Insidious: Out of the Further’ Trailer Is a Ghostly Delight

Ready to return to the spooky world of “Insidious?”

The horror franchise, which began back in 2010 with James Wan’s original film (written by his “Saw” collaborator Leigh Whannell), is readying its sixth entry, entitled “Insidious: Out of the Further,” set to hit theaters on August 21. A brand-new trailer just dropped, which you can watch below (especially if you want to be scared silly).

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The official synopsis reads: “Gemma (Amelia Eve), a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in who discovers she can travel into The Further, the purgatorial realm of lost souls at the heart of the Insidious universe. When something evil comes after her, Gemma discovers an ability that changes everything: she doesn’t just enter The Further, she can bring what lives there back to the real world. Once the demons realize her power, our world becomes their playground.” Creepy!

And don’t worry, series mainstay Lin Shaye will be reprising her role as Elise Rainier. Brandon Perea, from “Nope” and “Twisters,” also stars.

The latest “Insidious” entry was written and directed by Jacob Chase, who made 2020’s “Come Play” — based on his own short story — for Amblin and Focus Features. The new “Insidious” movie is based on a story by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, in addition to Chase. Wan, Whannell, Oren Peli and Jason Blum are producers, with Steven Schneider, Ryan Turek, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Johnson-McGoldrick serving as executive producers.

So far, the “Insidious” franchise has accumulated a frighteningly impressive $740 million at the global box office, with the last entry 2023’s “Insidious: The Red Door,” directed by series star Patrick Wilson, making more than $189 million worldwide on a budget of just $16 million. In 2022, a spinoff was announced called “Thread,” meant to be written and directed by Jeremy Slater, although there hasn’t been much on that since.

At one point, Blum said that they were also considering a crossover of “Insidious” and another Blumhouse franchise “Sinister,” and may still in the future.

“Insidious: Out of the Further” hits theaters on August 21.