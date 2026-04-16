Michael B. Jordan’s New Take on ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ is Slick and Stylish

Michael B. Jordan’s remake of “The Thomas Crown Affair” took center stage at the start of the Amazon MGM Studios panel at CinemaCon. The footage for the film — directed, produced by and starring the recent Oscar winner — looks slick, stylish and action-packed.

The trailer starts with Michael B. Jordan’s Thomas Crown sitting across a table from Adria Arjona’s character.

“I think you’re fractured,” Arjona’s character says. “Definitely have commitment issues. No serious relationships.”

“I don’t like to be tied down,” he responds as he zips up the side of a building.

After a flirtation between the two, Kenneth Branagh’s character says that they need to track down the art thief who has ben stealing from them. Jordan’s Thomas Crown asks Arjona’s character why she left the FBI, and she repeats, “I didn’t want to be tied down.”

Footage shows Thomas Crown in a racer that flips over on a track. He later gets into a physical altercation with a man, flipping him over.

The trailer ends with Crown telling Branagh’s character “You don’t know men like me,” as we get another shot of him running up the side of a building on a wire. He leaps as he crests the building, the camera turning with him. His profile then blends into the logo for “The Thomas Crown Affair.”

Once the trailer was done, Jordan was introduced to the stage as “Oscar winner” to massive applause. The actor/filmmaker said he thinks he’ll never get tired of hearing that.

The Amazon MGM’s panel on CinemaCon’s third night opened with Jon Batiste, Grammy winner and composer of “The Thomas Crown Affair,” giving a passionate musical performance that led straight into the trailer. Jordan shouted the composer out, saying the tense music heard in the footage was just the smallest tease of what to expect from the film.

Fresh off his Best Actor win for “Sinners” at the 2026 Academy Awards, Jordan got huge rounds of applause throughout the “Thomas Crown Affair” presentation: when his face first appeared on screen, when his name appeared on a title card, when he was introduced as an Oscar winner on the walk out. He thanked the crowd for sticking with him through his journey from young actor to Oscar winner/filmmaker.

“The Thomas Crown Affair” adapts Norman Jewison and Alan Trustman’s 1968 film of the same name starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway. That film was already remade once in a 1999 movie directed by John McTiernan, written by Leslie Dixon and Kurt Wimmer, adapted by Peter Doyle and starring Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo.

“The Thomas Crown Affair” releases in theaters on March 5, 2027.