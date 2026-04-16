Spielberg Hails Universal for 45-Day Window Shift at CinemaCon Presentation: ‘But Do I Hear 60 Days?’

Universal made its partnership with filmmakers the centerpiece of its presentation at CinemaCon, including Steven Spielberg, who hailed the studio’s recent pledge to a 45-day theatrical window as he appeared for the first time at the Las Vegas trade show.

“This is a development that reinforces their reputation as a company that will support the best possible version of the moviegoing experience,” he said as he received the Motion Picture Association’s America250 Award. “But today I gotta be greedy: Do I hear 60 days? 90 days? 120 days? Those days have got to come back!”

Spielberg also showed a sneak peek of his upcoming alien thriller film, “Disclosure Day” starring Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor. It is the 35th film of his decorated career, and he expressed his gratitude to theater owners for being there for all of them.

“In these times where we need fighters who will champion our power of our movies and the urgency of storytelling, I recognize that you are steering us all through choppy waters that these days can be very difficult to navigate,” Spielberg said. “I have a personal knowledge of the challenges of leading people through rough seas, and let me just say that if you ever get a bigger boat, I am that man.”

And Spielberg wasn’t the only legend onstage Wednesday night. Christopher Nolan, a longtime vocal champion of movie theaters and part of the biggest theatrical pop culture phenomenon of the decade with his film “Oppenheimer,” appeared to present footage of his next film, “The Odyssey,” as Matt Damon played Odysseus in the director’s take on one of the most famous tales ever told: the tale of the Trojan Horse.

Then there was Snoop Dogg, who kicked off the show by talking about Universal’s upcoming biopic on his own career starring Jonathan Daviss as the rap star. He too, mentioned Spielberg as he entertained the crowd, joking that between his new film shooting next month and his work with NBC on the Olympics, he now has an office on Universal’s backlot right next to Spielberg.

“There goes the motherf**king neighborhood,” he quipped.

For several years, Universal has made it a point to find a balance between franchises from its assembly of partners and films from top directors. “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie” is well on its way to joining its 2023 predecessor in the $1 billion club, and Universal’s summer slate has placed “Odyssey” and “Disclosure Day” alongside the latest installment of Illumination’s flagship franchise, “Minions & Monsters,” which got an extended sneak peek as the Minions become movie stars in the silent age of Hollywood.

It was a mix that domestic distribution president Jim Orr touted.



“I believe I do know why the world’s greatest filmmakers have always made their movies here, no matter the decade or era at Universal. They know that we’re as committed to the massive, communal, immersive theatrical experience as they are,” he said.

Other films showcased include the romcom “One Night Only” starring Monica Barbaro and Callum Turner as a pair who try to find love on the one night a year where premarital sex is legal. Blumhouse, which is in search of a fresh hit after relying on sequels like “Black Phone 2” to snap its recent box office slump, will have the Jessica Chastain and Jay Duplass horror film “Other Mommy,” and David Harbour will return as a pissed off Santa Claus in 87North’s “Violent Night 2.”

And on the specialty side, Focus Features showed off trailers for two of its fourth quarter offerings: Georgia Oakley’s adaptation of “Sense and Sensibility,” a film that continues the recent trend of Hollywood recommitting to making films for women, and “Werwulf,” Robert Eggers’ follow-up to his Christmas horror hit “Nosferatu,” which became one of Focus’ top grossing films.

Universal did not have a $1 billion hit in 2025 but still reached $3.89 billion at the global box office thanks to films like “Jurassic World: Rebirth,” “Wicked: For Good,” and the DreamWorks remake of “How to Train Your Dragon.” Thanks to “Super Mario Galaxy,” the studio is on pace to exceed that total.