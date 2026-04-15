Zach Cregger Unveils Premiere Dates for ‘Weapons’ Prequel ‘Gladys’ and Sci-Fi Thriller ‘The Flood’

Warner Bros. Pictures is staying in the Zach Cregger business following the success of “Weapons.”

During Tuesday’s CinemaCon presentation for Warner Bros., the filmmaker unveiled the release date for “Weapons” prequel “Gladys,” which will be released in theaters from New Line on Sept. 8, 2028. Cregger will also write and direct a sci-fi thriller, titled “The Flood” and based on his original idea, which is set for release on Aug. 11, 2028.

“Zach is the kind of filmmaker we prize—one committed to creating unforgettable theatrical experiences,” Warner Bros. Picture Group’s Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement following the updates. “We value the collaborative spirit he brings to every stage of the process and look forward to continuing our work together.”

New Line Cinema’s Richard Brener added: “Zach is the rarest of filmmakers, fluent in every genre he touches, and we’re excited to continue our partnership.”

As for Cregger, he was equally stoked about his new projects, noting he was “incredibly excited to continue [his] partnership with Mike, Pam, Richard, and the teams at Warner Bros. and New Line.”

He added: “They are true champions of bold creativity, united by a shared ambition to deliver unforgettable theatrical experiences for audiences. That’s the dream for any filmmaker.”

“The Flood” was previously being set up at Netflix, however, the project stalled over the streamer’s refusal to give the movie a theatrical release, TheWrap previously reported.

Cregger wrote the original film at Amblin under the studio’s deal with the streamer, and after “Weapons” blew up last summer, making $267 million worldwide, Netflix tried to win Cregger’s commitment to make his film with them. Amblin Entertainment and Vertigo Entertainment are producing the project.

“Gladys” is written by Cregger and Zach Shields and produced alongside Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon.