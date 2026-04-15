Bradley Cooper Confirmed to Write, Direct, Star in ‘Ocean’s 11’ Prequel

A lot of news came out of the Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon, including that Bradley Cooper will indeed write, direct, produce and star in the “Ocean’s 11” prequel led by Margot Robbie.

The revelation came at the very end of Warner Bros.’ annual “The Big Picture” panel at the Las Vegas-set convention, mentioned briefly as Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy closed out the show by looking ahead to their slate for 2027 and beyond. The film is currently set to release on June 25, 2027.

Earlier in the show, Margot Robbie appeared via video to confirm Cooper would star alongside her in the movie, in which the two will play the parents of Danny Ocean (portrayed in the Steven Soderbergh “Ocean’s” trilogy by George Clooney). Robbie also noted that the movie follows a heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix.

“Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows: his parents,” Robbie said. “You’ll see them in all their prime in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist.”

TheWrap first caught wind that Cooper might be attached to the “Ocean’s 11” prequel — and pulling quadruple duty — back in March. Previously, the prequel was in the hands of “Minari” and “Twister” filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung.

This will make the untitled “Ocean’s 11” prequel (as of now) Cooper’s fourth effort in the director’s chair. The filmmaker previously helmed two Best Picture nominees — “A Star Is Born” (2018) and “Maestro” (2023) — and, most recently, directed the Will Arnett stand-up comedy romantic drama “Is This Thing On?” in 2025.

Though Cooper’s “Ocean’s 11” responsibilities were only passingly mentioned in the WB panel, they weren’t exactly burying the lede. The rest of the show, focused largely on their 2026 projects, featured never-before-seen footage from “Supergirl,” “Clayface,” “Digger,” “Evil Dead Burn,” “Mortal Kombat II,” “Practical Magic 2,” “The Great Beyond” and more.

The audience was also treated with the first seven minutes of “Dune: Part Three,” presented by Denis Villeneuve, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa (who also appeared during the “Supergirl” portion of the event).

The untitled “Ocean’s 11” prequel will release on June 25, 2027.