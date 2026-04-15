‘Supergirl’ Gets Her Powers Back in Epic CinemaCon Action Sequence

“Supergirl” is almost here, and James Gunn brought some new footage to CinemaCon to celebrate.

The scene shows Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) get on what appears to be a space bus, loaded with aliens. Kara then hears young Ruthye (Eve Ridley) being accosted by a large alien, screeching in a different language. Kara screeches back and explains that Ruthye offended the alien per their culture.

Ruthye follows Supergirl back to her seat as the hero asks why she’s not with Krypto (presumably after Krem of the Yellow Hills, played by Matthias Schoenaerts, injures the superdog, as seen in the latest trailer).

The bus is caught in a tractor beam of red lightning as a group of pirates phase on board. Kara tells Ruthye that they are all going to be robbed.

Kara takes a teleportation device one of the pirates used, which begins a big action sequence where she lacks her full powers due to being on a planet with red sunlight. Kara begins putting on a space suit to get herself near a yellow sun, but before she can put on a helmet, the main pirate sends her out the airlock, leaving her floating and frozen in space.

As the sun rises over the nearby planet, Kara’s powers are returned and she wakes up in space. She flys back to the bus and destroys the robots the pirates used to invade the ship.

There’s a lot more from there, and you can read the full footage breakdown below.

A "Supergirl" scene shown at #CinemaCon shows Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock) get on what appears to be a space bus, loaded with aliens.



She offers one with tentacles on its face a stick of gum and asks them to stop smoking. She then asks another alien if they're comfy as they sleep… pic.twitter.com/OyXXBaO4MF — TheWrap (@TheWrap) April 15, 2026

Craig Gillespie directed “Supergirl,” written by Ana Nogueira. The film adapts Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s eight-issue miniseries “Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.” The story follows Supergirl who, while getting drunk on a planet with a red sun (which drains her powers) for her 21st birthday, meets Ruthye Marye Knoll, a young girl seeking vengeance for her father.

Ruthye’s father was killed in cold blood by Krem of the Yellow Hills, a vicious killer who roams the stars with a gang of pirates. Though Kara initially rejects Ruthye’s offer (at least, in the comic), she soon joins Ruthye, saying she needs to find Krem for an antidote after he shoots Krypto, Supergirl’s superdog, and poisons him.

A recent trailer revealed that, yes, Krypto will get shot in the film as well.

The story evokes “True Grit,” placing Supergirl in the Rooster Cogburn role. Though the character is not in the “Woman of Tomorrow” comic, Jason Momoa joins the DCU as Lobo, an intergalactic bounty hunter and the last survivor of his home planet, in the film.

“Supergirl” will release in theaters on June 26.